Impact lands at Cicero Stadium in Chicago for the Bound For Glory PPV on Saturday, October 21. They are doubling up on the taping schedule with an edition of their TV show on Sunday, October 22. Impact announced two huge pieces of news for the Bound For Glory Fallout.

Attention all dream match aficionados, get ready to salivate. Impact booked Will Ospreay versus Josh Alexander. Oh me, oh my.

BREAKING: @Walking_Weapon will face @WillOspreay the day after #BoundForGlory at #BoundForGloryFallout on October 22 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, and if Alexander wins at Bound For Glory it'll be a World Title match!



This will be a first-time matchup, and it might even be for the Impact World Championship. Alexander has a date to wrestle Alex Shelley for the title at Bound For Glory. If Alexander wins, then the Ospreay bout will be with gold on the line. Ospreay also has a PPV match against “Speedball” Mike Bailey, but that result doesn’t seem to factor into the equation. Honestly, it was already pretty clear anyway that Ospreay is going to defeat Bailey based on the special attraction status of the Aerial Assassin. Beating Alexander though? That’s a whole different story. It is anyone’s game.

The fun doesn’t stop there.

Impact will also be holding a lucha libre celebration with the return of Konnan. Juventud Guerrera, Samuray del Sol (aka Kalisto), Laredo Kid, and Black Taurus are confirmed to compete.

Konnan debuted with the company during the TNA days in 2003. He joined forces with Road Dogg and R-Truth as 3 Live Kru to win the NWA tag titles twice. Konnan’s next chapter was forming LAX (Latin American Xchange). He parted ways with TNA in 2007 then returned in 2017 to usher in a new version of LAX.

Impact’s press release explains the details for the lucha libre celebration:

IMPACT Wrestling confirmed today that the Bound For Glory Fallout Show on Sunday night, October 22, will be a Lucha Libre Celebration, honoring the tradition and legacy of the high-flying style of professional wrestling that originated in Mexico. The Lucha Libre Celebration will be held at Cicero Stadium in the Chicago suburb of Cicero, starting at 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to dress like their favorite luchador, past or present. The Lucha Libre Celebration kicks off at 5 p.m. with IMPACT’s first-ever “Lucha Fiesta” where a very limited number of fans will get exclusive access inside Cicero Stadium to a Q&A with all luchadores at the show, commemorative, numbered collectibles, autograph opportunities, photo-ops and a traditional fiesta feast with home-made tacos, rice, beans and more. The “Lucha Fiesta” is $100 and tickets are on-sale now at shopimpact.com. One of the biggest names in lucha libre history is returning to IMPACT Wrestling for the Lucha Libre Celebration: Konnan. Konnan has spent more than 30 years in pro wrestling, competing around the world for World Championship Wrestling (WCW), TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA), and other promotions. He has been a champion on multiple occasions, in numerous promotions. He also has been a manager, color commentator and creative consultant during his legendary pro wrestling career. Konnan has helped develop and advance the careers of countless luchadores and he was the presenter at the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame when Rey Mysterio, Jr. was inducted. Born in Cuba of Puerto Rican and Cuban descent, Konnan was raised in South Florida. He was in the U.S. Navy, where he won the California state (amateur) Middleweight Boxing Championship. He ultimately received an honorable discharge from the Navy and pursued pro wrestling. The Lucha Libre Celebration also will feature the in-ring return of Juventud Guerrera, a second-generation Mexican wrestling legend who last competed in TNA/IMPACT wrestling in 2005. Juvi, as he is commonly called, is the son of Mexican wrestler Fuerza Guerrera, and he was a 5-time Cruiserweight Champion (WCW and WWE), best known for his nonstop, high-energy offense. Juventud Guerrera is Spanish for “Youth Warrior.” Other luchadores confirmed for in-ring action at the Lucha Libra Celebration: Samuray Del Sol Born in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood, Samuray Del Sol is a second-generation Mexican-American who long idolized lucha libre legends Tinieblas and Octagón. Samuray Del Sol attended Chicago’s Curie Metropolitan High School, which is a 5-mile drive from Cicero Stadium. Growing up in Chicago, Samuray Del Sol participated in numerous sports, including gymnastics, taekwondo, jujutsu, amateur wrestling, and football. Laredo Kid Now in his 20th year as a pro wrestler, he has competed around the world, including IMPACT Wrestling and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. Laredo Kid has been a champion in singles and tag team action. Black Taurus A masked wrestler for IMPACT Wrestling and AAA, Black Taurus has been a singles and tag champion on multiple occasions. He has been aligned of late with IMPACT’s Crazzy Steve, but that team has since parted ways. The Lucha Libre Celebration is part of IMPACT Wrestling’s Bound For Glory Fallout Show. Matches for the Fallout show will be announced in the coming weeks, but bitter rivalries will be settled and championships will be on the line.

What’s your excitement level for Ospreay vs. Alexander, the return of Konnan, and Juvi Juice in the ring?