World champ Alex Shelley injured, and SPOILERS from Impact’s UK tour

Impact Wrestling just wrapped up four nights of shows in the United Kingdom. Matches from three of those reportedly going to be used for episodes of Impact’s weekly television show toward the end of the year as the company’s production capabilities are upgraded ahead of its 2024 relaunch as TNA. The fourth will air as a streaming special, Turning Point, this upcoming Fri., Nov. 3.

The biggest takeaway is unfortunately not a positive one. Reigning Impact World champion was injured during his tag match with longtime Motor City Machine Guns partner Chris Sabin on the first night of the tour (Thurs., Oct. 26) in Glasgow, Scotland. He then missed the last three shows.

Cultaholic reported that Shelley suffered a leg injury, and a source told the site he was “really badly limping” backstage at Friday’s Turning Point taping in Newcastle, England. PWInsider added that the champ was dealing with “an extremely pulled muscle in his calf.”

Neither had an update on when he’ll return, but it didn’t happen on this tour. He was replaced by Frankie Kazarian in tag matches at Turning Point and Saturday’s show in Coventry. Shelley’s planned defense against Josh Alexander did not happen at Sunday’s Coventry show, either.

SPOILER results from each show are below, courtesy Wrestling Observer & Fightful...

Thurs., Oct. 26

• Joe Hendry def. Rich Swann via pinfall in a Glasgow Cup 2023 semifinal • Frankie Kazarian def. Heath via submission in a Glasgow Cup 2023 semifinal • Moose, Brian Myers & Deonna Purrazzo def. Subculture (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster & Dani Luna) • Eddie Edwards def. Rhino via pinfall • Jordynne Grace def. Gisele Shaw via pinfall • Grado def. Trey Miguel via pinfall • Trinity def. Emersyn Jayne to retain the Knockouts World championship • Joe Hendry def. Frankie Kazarian via pinfall to win the 2022 Glasgow Cup 2023; Scott D’Amore presented Hendry with the tophy • The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) def. Josh Alexander & Eric Young via pinfall

Fri. Oct. 27 (Turning Point)

• Grado & Rhino defeated local talents (Mike D Vecchio & ???) • North Champion Leon Slater def. Mark Haskins • Eric Young & Josh Alexander def. Subculture (Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews) • Gisele Shaw def. Alex Windsor • Rich Swann def. Trey Miguel • Jordynne Grace def. Dani Luna • Joe Hendry def. Simon Miller • Moose & Brian Myers def. Frankie Kazarian & Chris Sabin • Trinity def. Deonna Purrazzo to retain the Knockouts World championship • Will Ospreay def. Eddie Edwards

Sat., Oct. 28

• Frankie Kazarian def. Leon Slater • Emersyn Jayne & Jordynne Grace def. Deonna Purrazzo & Dani Luna • Rich Swann def. Amir Jordan • Brian Myers def. Grado • Moose def. Rhino • Eddie Edwards def. Joe Hendry • Trinity def. Gisele Shaw in a non-title match • Eric Young & Josh Alexander def. Chris Sabin & Frankie Kazarian and Subculture (Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews) in a Triple Threat

Sun., Oct. 29