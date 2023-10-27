Impact recap (Oct. 26, 2023): Bound For Glory highlights

The Impact recap is coming hard and fast. This week’s episode (Oct. 26, 2023) was a mix of highlights and full matches from Bound For Glory.

Since the PPV has been already been thoroughly covered right here on Cageside Seats, I’m just going to focus on finishes that Impact posted to social media. First up is a contender for Moment of the Year when Jordynne Grace muscled up on Bully Ray for the Grace Driver to win the Call Your Shot Gauntlet. Grace went on to call her shot for the Knockouts Championship at Hard to Kill on January 13. The video clip also shows the debut of Sonny Kiss and palling around with Bully for classic hijinks.

Ace Austin & Chris Bey won the Impact World Tag Team Championship from Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz after spray paint shenanigans backfired.

Chris Sabin remained standing tall in his tenth reign with the X-Division Championship by rallying to beat Kenta.

Knockouts champion Trinity held off a game challenge from Mickie James. This is an interesting clip to examine. Trinity was out cold from a Heatseeker piledriver. Rather than go for the kill, James wasted precious time out of concern for her friend. Trinity regained her wits to win via submission. If James had pulled the trigger sooner, there is a strong chance she would have walked out with the gold.

Alex Shelley beat Josh Alexander clean to retain the Impact World Championship. After this match, there is no doubt that Shelley is the true world champion in Impact.

The biggest news from Bound For Glory is Impact going back to the TNA brand starting on January 13, 2024 at Hard to Kill. Impact released an artistic video to announce the change. The TV episode showed the locker room’s reaction to the TNA news. Trey Miguel screamed in excitement.

The locker room's reaction to the monumental reveal that TNA returns on January 13 at #HardToKill LIVE on PPV from the Palms in Las Vegas.



Hard To Kill tickets go on-sale Saturday November 4 at 10am PT. pic.twitter.com/OhdqbvCkOA — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 27, 2023

If you haven’t seen it already, be sure to watch Scott D’Amore’s speech about TNA. His passion is off the charts.

Closing with a bonus match from Bound For Glory. MK Ultra were scheduled to defend the Knockouts Tag Team Championship against Deonna Purrazzo & Tasha Steelz, but that bout was not aired on the PPV. Impact has now offered the contest for free viewing.

Steelz inadvertently kicked Purrazzo, and that led to Killer Kelly securing the win via Death Valley Driver to Purrazzo. Steelz and Purrazzo appeared to be arguing in the ring after that miscue. Their new partnership may not last very long.

Check out the full results for Bound For Glory here.