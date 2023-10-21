TNA is coming back in early 2024

While Tony Khan had a DREAM MATCH pitting Bryan Danielson vs. Andrade on Collision and a few title matches on Battle of the Belts VIII this evening, Impact Wrestling was cooking with its annual Bound for Glory pay-per-view. There was some pretty damn big news that broke during the show too.

Soon, Impact Wrestling will be no more, as the company will be returning to its old name, TNA:

TNA IS BACK!



TNA Wrestling RETURNS starting from Hard To Kill on January 13 LIVE on PPV from the Palms in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/2qyaiDxvKI — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 22, 2023

They also sent out a press release:

TORONTO | CHICAGO – October 21, 2023 – Anthem Sports & Entertainment, a global, multi-platform media company, announced today that its professional wrestling company, IMPACT Wrestling, is returning to its iconic Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling name, at “Hard To Kill,” its first pay-per-view event of 2024, which will originate for the first time ever from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. The announcement was made Saturday night at the end of the “Bound For Glory” pay-per-view, which aired live around the world in front of a standing-room-only crowd in Chicago. TNA will launch 2024 with Hard To Kill on Saturday, January 13, with a second night of action-packed professional wrestling – the “Snake Eyes Extravaganza Show” – at The Palms on Sunday, January 14. The Snake Eyes Extravaganza Show will be taped to air on the company’s flagship weekly TV show, Impact!, airing every Thursday night on AXS TV (8 p.m. EST). “We still hear the ‘TNA’ chants wherever we go,” said IMPACT Wrestling President Scott D’Amore. “Fans have longed for TNA Wrestling, so that’s what we’re bringing back in 2024: TNA Wrestling, we’re back!” Tickets for both Hard To Kill on January 13 and the Snake Eyes Extravaganza Show on January 14 will be on-sale on Friday, November 4, at www.Impactwrestling.com Company officials confirmed that the new year will launch a new-look TNA Wrestling that runs from the entrance ramp to turnbuckles in the ring to larger, more prestigious venues and much, much more. Further details on the TNA Wrestling return will be revealed on Tuesday, October 24, when D’Amore sits down for an exclusive interview with Tom Hannifan that will air live on IMPACT’s Facebook page, starting at 12noon EST. The Q&A will include questions from worldwide pro wrestling media. TNA Wrestling launched in the summer of 2002 and has long been known as the most innovative professional wrestling company in the world. TNA is known for its high-risk, action-packed X Division matches that have run with one simple motto: It’s not about weight limits, it’s about no limits. Stars of the X Division have included Chris Sabin, with a record 10 title reigns; A.J. Styles, the first-ever champion; along with Jay Lethal, Samoa Joe, Christopher Daniels, Petey Williams, Frankie Kazarian and Trey Miguel, among others. TNA is also the home of the prestigious Knockouts Division, widely regarded as the best women’s division in all professional wrestling. The Knockouts Division features Trinity, Deonna Purrazzo, Mickie James, Jordynne Grace, Gisele Shaw, Masha Slamovich, KiLynn King, Jessicka and Courtney Rush, among others. Legendary past Knockouts include Gail Kim, Awesome Kong, The Beautiful People, Taya Valkyrie, ODB, Tara, Traci Brooks and so many others.

Meanwhile, PW Insider is reporting this change has been in the works for some time now and was nearly announced at Slammiversary. They also note the decision was made as a way to unite the history of the promotion, which has now been known by several names, and because both fans and some international partners have long preferred the TNA name.

The change back starts in early 2024.