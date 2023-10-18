Impact has the services of Will Ospreay for a brief period in the coming weeks, and they are making the most of it. Ospreay is booked to wrestle “Speedball” Mike Bailey at the Bound For Glory PPV on October 21 in Chicago, then Ospreay has a date with Josh Alexander for a match to be filmed at the TV Taping on October 22. Next up is Impact heading over to the UK for Turning Point on October 27. Ospreay will be facing a former world champion in his home country.

Impact announced that Eddie Edwards is Ospreay’s opponent at Turning Point in Newcastle, England. Edwards is a two-time world champ in TNA and Impact. He last held the gold in 2020.

There’s a slight chance that Edwards could become a three-time world champ if he wins this bout. For that to happen, Alexander needs to dethrone Alex Shelley at Bound For Glory, then Ospreay would have to prevail over Alexander in a world title fight. That would set the stage for Ospreay versus Edwards for the Impact World Championship. The odds are unlikely for all that to occur, but there is a chance.

Impact announced a few more matches to the Turning Point card:

Will Ospreay vs. Eddie Edwards

Josh Alexander & Eric Young vs. Subculture

Motor City Machine Guns vs. Moose & Brian Myers

Jordynne Grace vs. Dani Luna

Turning Point will be filmed on October 27, and it will air at a later date on November 3.

What is your prediction for Ospreay’s record in this Impact run?