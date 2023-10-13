Impact updates Bound For Glory PPV card with four-way Monster’s Ball match

Impact’s next PPV is Bound For Glory on October 21. The card is coming into shape near completion, and the next step was adding a Monster’s Ball match.
Impact announced that PCO, Rhino, Steve Maclin, and Moose will compete in a four-way Monster’s Ball.
BREAKING: @PCOisNotHuman, Rhino, @SteveMaclin and @TheMooseNation will face off in MONSTER'S BALL on October 21 at #BoundForGlory LIVE on PPV from Cicero Stadium in Chicago!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 10, 2023
The press release sums up the story succinctly for the violent horror known as Monster’s Ball:
Four of the most fearsome individuals in IMPACT Wrestling will collide at Bound For Glory. But this is no ordinary match, this is the no disqualification, no count-out, weapons-filled free for all known as Monster’s Ball! PCO, Rhino, Steve Maclin and Moose will face off under one of the most barbaric stipulations in all of professional wrestling – but when the dust settles, only one will be left standing. Bad blood is about to boil over, especially for Rhino and Steve Maclin, who have been at each other’s throats since Rhino made his shocking return at IMPACT 1000. Rhino is out to GORE Maclin after Maclin tried to end his career earlier this year. Meanwhile, PCO has a score to settle with Maclin after he was lit on fire in the bowels of Center Stage. Then you have Moose, who has a future IMPACT World Title shot in his possession, and is determined to stake his claim on the grand stage.
Bully Ray would have been a fitting addition, however, he has gone soft lately in fear of PCO. Bully has done his best to kill the French-Canadian Frankenstein, but the monster keeps rising. Maclin reminded Bully of his weakness, and it seems a bit of mind games were in play.
The tension between @bullyray5150 and @SteveMaclin is escalating!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/nJN1XguoyM— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 13, 2023
Perhaps Bound For Glory will be the night when Bully finally kills PCO.
The rest of the Bound For Glory PPV card includes:
#BoundForGlory on October 21 LIVE on PPV from Cicero Stadium in Chicago is one of the most STACKED events in IMPACT history, including Mike Tenay, Don West and @TheTraciBrooks being inducted to the IMPACT Hall of Fame on #CountdownToBoundForGlory.— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 13, 2023
- Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Josh Alexander
- Knockouts Championship: Trinity (c) vs. Mickie James
- X-Division Championship: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Kenta
- Impact World Tag Team Championship: Rascalz (c) vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey
- Knockouts Tag Team Championship: MK Ultra (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Tasha Steelz
- Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey
- Call Your Shot Gauntlet: Jake Something enters at #1 and Dango enters at #20 (winner earns the right for a shot at any title at any time)
- Monster’s Ball: PCO vs. Rhino vs. Steve Maclin vs. Moose
- Impact Hall of Fame: Mike Tenay & Don West inducted by Scott D’Amore, Traci Brooks inducted by Gail Kim
How does the Bound For Glory lineup look to you?
