Impact updates Bound For Glory PPV card with four-way Monster’s Ball match

Impact’s next PPV is Bound For Glory on October 21. The card is coming into shape near completion, and the next step was adding a Monster’s Ball match.

Impact announced that PCO, Rhino, Steve Maclin, and Moose will compete in a four-way Monster’s Ball.

The press release sums up the story succinctly for the violent horror known as Monster’s Ball:

Four of the most fearsome individuals in IMPACT Wrestling will collide at Bound For Glory. But this is no ordinary match, this is the no disqualification, no count-out, weapons-filled free for all known as Monster’s Ball! PCO, Rhino, Steve Maclin and Moose will face off under one of the most barbaric stipulations in all of professional wrestling – but when the dust settles, only one will be left standing. Bad blood is about to boil over, especially for Rhino and Steve Maclin, who have been at each other’s throats since Rhino made his shocking return at IMPACT 1000. Rhino is out to GORE Maclin after Maclin tried to end his career earlier this year. Meanwhile, PCO has a score to settle with Maclin after he was lit on fire in the bowels of Center Stage. Then you have Moose, who has a future IMPACT World Title shot in his possession, and is determined to stake his claim on the grand stage.

Bully Ray would have been a fitting addition, however, he has gone soft lately in fear of PCO. Bully has done his best to kill the French-Canadian Frankenstein, but the monster keeps rising. Maclin reminded Bully of his weakness, and it seems a bit of mind games were in play.

Perhaps Bound For Glory will be the night when Bully finally kills PCO.

The rest of the Bound For Glory PPV card includes:

Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Josh Alexander

Knockouts Championship: Trinity (c) vs. Mickie James

X-Division Championship: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Kenta

Impact World Tag Team Championship: Rascalz (c) vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey

Knockouts Tag Team Championship: MK Ultra (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Tasha Steelz

Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey

Call Your Shot Gauntlet: Jake Something enters at #1 and Dango enters at #20 (winner earns the right for a shot at any title at any time)

Monster's Ball: PCO vs. Rhino vs. Steve Maclin vs. Moose

Impact Hall of Fame: Mike Tenay & Don West inducted by Scott D'Amore, Traci Brooks inducted by Gail Kim

How does the Bound For Glory lineup look to you?