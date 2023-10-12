Sami Callihan loses what might be his final Impact match amid free agency rumors

Rumors have been swirling about the future of Sami Callihan in professional wrestling. The Death Machine confirmed his free agency status for September 30, 2023.

Impact had a TV taping on September 22 in Memphis with Callihan participating in what might be his final match with the company. Callihan was booked to team with Rich Swann to challenge the Rascalz for the Impact World Tag Team Championship. That bout aired Thursday night on Impact Wrestling (Oct. 12, 2023).

Callihan showed strong offense to chokeslam Zachary Wentz and reverse chokeslam Trey Miguel.

Callihan and Swann were surging toward victory after the Rascalz’ cheating backfired. Trey grabbed a title belt and a can of spray paint. The referee fell for the trick confiscating the belt, so Trey pulled out his spray paint. Trey accidentally blinded his own partner when Swann shimmied out of the way. The challengers planted Wentz with a spike piledriver, but Wentz kicked out on the cover.

Give credit to the Rascalz for their persistence in cheating. When there is the will, there is a way. Trey distracted the referee, so Wentz could strike Callihan with a low blow. The Rascalz hit Hot Fire Flame for Trey to pin Callihan to retain the tag titles.

The Rascalz are going to #BoundForGlory to defend The IMPACT World Tag Team Championships against #ABC!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/EiNNkERCsx — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 13, 2023

If that is the end of the line for Callihan in Impact, then he did the job to put over the Rascalz and closed the story chasing tag team gold with Swann. The Death Machine is free to ride off into the sunset without any unresolved issues.

So, where to for Callihan? Rumors suggest Jon Moxley is pulling for his pal to arrive in AEW.

Never know who might show up at the Piledriver Academy.



Switchblades. pic.twitter.com/IA1WNEPgMJ — Death Machine (@TheSamiCallihan) October 6, 2023

Which promotion would you like to see sign Sami Callihan?