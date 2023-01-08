Impact’s wildest hardcore moments of 2022 will make you wince in pain

If you’ve got a fever for hardcore action, Impact has the cure. Enjoy the wildest hardcore moments of 2022 from the Impact Zone. Get ready to chant, “Holy shit!”

Some of the most wild, insane hardcore moments of 2022. pic.twitter.com/zC5zOxTFxK — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 2, 2023

The highlight package includes:

Mia Yim pushing a ladder over with Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green crashing through a table

W. Morrissey powerbombing Chelsea Green through a table

JONAH powerbombing PCO off the ring steps onto the floor

Sami Callihan powerbombing Steve Maclin onto a barbed wire door

Doc Gallows chokeslamming PCO through the ring

PCO hitting JONAH with a sledgehammer crashing through a table

W. Morrissey powerbombing Brian Myers out of the ring through a table

Doc Gallows shoving PCO off the second level guardrail to fall down below

Deonna Purrazzo pump kicking Mickie James onto thumbtacks

Jordynne Grace powerbombing Masha Slamovich onto open chairs

A few takeaways from that hardcore compilation. First, Chelsea Green is a studette at taking table spots. She’s so good that Purrazzoo hugged her on the way down to take the brunt of the fall. Second, W. Morrissey is a powerbomb king. They look extra painful on his delivery. AEW is squandering Big Bill’s talent. Third, that was a fantastic visual of thumbtacks in Mickie James’ spine.

How many times did you say, “Ouch!” when watching the wildest hardcore hits from Impact in 2022? Which moment made you wince the most?