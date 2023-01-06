Mickie James career retrospective video may bring a tear to your eye

Mickie James’ Last Rodeo is winding down, and her wrestling career may be coming to a close very soon. James will face the toughest challenge to date on her retirement tour when she battles Jordynne Grace in career versus title at Hard to Kill on January 13.

With stakes so high, James reflected on her journey in a career retrospective video package that aired during Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Be warned, James’ words may make your eyes misty. It is a long scene at over seven minutes, but it is worth watching.

James started with stories about breaking into the business. Signing with Ring of Honor opened an opportunity into TNA when Raven asked her to be part of The Gathering faction. That exposure led to an offer from WWE. Jeff Jarrett encouraged James to join WWE. He also said that the doors will always be open for her as part of the TNA family.

In WWE, James debuted in a iconic feud against Trish Stratus. After leaving WWE, she was at a crossroads. James achieved the dream then lost the dream. Thankfully, Impact came again. James searched her soul to bring Hardcore Country.

James told the story of how she met Nick Aldis, her future husband. She was stunned by his chiseled looks and British accent. She expressed satisfaction not thinking Aldis heard, but he heard. James and Aldis got married and started a family.

James was at a place when she thought her television wrestling career was over, then HHH called. It was supposed to be one match against Asuka, but it turned into a full-time return to WWE. James thought it was her chance to go out with a bang, however, things didn’t play out that way. It wasn’t the bow on James career that she wanted. James felt she had unfinished business to wrap up her career right, and that’s why she came back to Impact.

James became emotional at the end of the video. She spoke about giving her life to wrestling and wrestling giving her a way to fulfill her dreams. James was able to give back to her parents, who both worked two jobs as she was growing up, so they could retire and enjoy life. She also found meaning as a positive role model hoping to inspire others that they could succeed no matter if coming from nothing. If she could help one person do that, then maybe it was all worth it.

