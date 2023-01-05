Impact airs tribute video for Don West

For many, Don West was the voice of TNA. He brought enthusiasm, excitement, and energy to the broadcast. West died on December 30, 2022 battling cancer. Impact aired a tribute package during their Thursday night edition of Impact Wrestling. Gail Kim, Josh Alexander, Moose, Chris Harris, ODB, Eddie Edwards, Sami Callihan, and Frankie Kazarian shared their thoughts on West.

Stars of IMPACT past and present pay tribute to the passion, energy and enthusiasm of the incomparable Don West. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/8YcNiSr4Oe

Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore penned a message to honor the memory of West.

You can’t think about TNA/IMPACT without thinking of Don West. Don and Mike Tenay provided the soundtrack to so many iconic moments in company history. There was no more cherished member of the TNA/IMPACT family.

Don was truly a one of a kind who brightened every room he walked into. He brought out the best in people and was an inspiration to all who crossed paths with him. He was one of the first people I met upon arriving at the TNA Asylum for the first time, and Don instantly made me feel welcome. His warm heart and legendary sense of humor made every day at work something to look forward to.

I am forever grateful for being able to share a friendship with Don and truly know my career and my life are better because of having him in them.

My deepest and heartfelt condolences go out to Don’s wife Terri, his family and friends, and of course the millions of fans whose lives he touched.

Today we mourn the loss of a special person, but let’s also stop and celebrate the amazing life of our friend and brother, Don West.

While we are here with heavy hearts, I know Don is busy planning heaven’s most epic NYE celebration ever.

Thank you for everything, DW. Love you.