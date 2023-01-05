 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Josh Alexander breaks record as longest reigning Impact world champion

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

Josh Alexander is riding high with accolades. Last week, he won three Impact awards for his work in 2022. This week, he broke the record for longest reigning Impact world champion.

Alexander earned the honor on January 4 clocking in 257 days with the Impact World Championship. The Walking Weapon passed Bobby Roode at 256 days. The rest of the top 5 includes AJ Styles at 211 days, Johnny Impact (aka John Morrison) at 196 days, and Sting at 189 days.

Alexander credits work ethic and heart that set him apart from the pack. He even has a new t-shirt to celebrate the achievement.

Alexander mowed down Moose, Tomohiro Ishii, Eric Young, Joe Doering, Alex Shelley, Eddie Edwards, Bobby Fish, Frankie Kazarian, and “Speedball” Mike Bailey along the way. Impact crunched the numbers to report, “Alexander had 4 hours and 16 minutes total worth of World Title matches in IMPACT in 2022, with an average World Title match length of 25 minutes, 37 seconds.”

Impact paid respect to their top guy with a video package during Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling.

Alexander’s next Impact world title defense will be against Bully Ray in Full Metal Mayhem at Hard to Kill on January 13.

Where do you rank Josh Alexander on your list of best Impact world champions? Who would you like to see as future challengers for Alexander?

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats