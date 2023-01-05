Josh Alexander breaks record as longest reigning Impact world champion

Josh Alexander is riding high with accolades. Last week, he won three Impact awards for his work in 2022. This week, he broke the record for longest reigning Impact world champion.

Alexander earned the honor on January 4 clocking in 257 days with the Impact World Championship. The Walking Weapon passed Bobby Roode at 256 days. The rest of the top 5 includes AJ Styles at 211 days, Johnny Impact (aka John Morrison) at 196 days, and Sting at 189 days.

Today is @Walking_Weapon's 257th day as IMPACT World Champion - overtaking Bobby Roode to make The Walking Weapon the longest reigning champion in history. pic.twitter.com/WdjxC4gTyY — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 4, 2023

Alexander credits work ethic and heart that set him apart from the pack. He even has a new t-shirt to celebrate the achievement.

257days as @IMPACTWRESTLING Champ.

I’ve worked my ass off to be here. As talented as I may be my work ethic & heart is what sets me apart.



Thank you to my Impact family (best & hardest workers in wrestling)

& all the fans!



New tee dropping today!

https://t.co/qy7I7UuFIZ pic.twitter.com/JFUfBH6UHy — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) January 4, 2023

Alexander mowed down Moose, Tomohiro Ishii, Eric Young, Joe Doering, Alex Shelley, Eddie Edwards, Bobby Fish, Frankie Kazarian, and “Speedball” Mike Bailey along the way. Impact crunched the numbers to report, “Alexander had 4 hours and 16 minutes total worth of World Title matches in IMPACT in 2022, with an average World Title match length of 25 minutes, 37 seconds.”

Impact paid respect to their top guy with a video package during Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling.

Alexander’s next Impact world title defense will be against Bully Ray in Full Metal Mayhem at Hard to Kill on January 13.

Where do you rank Josh Alexander on your list of best Impact world champions? Who would you like to see as future challengers for Alexander?