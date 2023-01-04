Hard to Kill is scheduled to be headlined by Josh Alexander versus Bully Ray in Full Metal Mayhem for the Impact World Championship. Impact continues to add depth to the January 13 PPV card with a title bout for Moose and a Knockouts #1 contender contest.

Moose has been trifling in Joe Hendry’s business, so Hendry offered Moose a title shot for the Impact Digital Media Championship.

It's an unusual case of the champion asking for a match with a challenger as @joehendry wants @TheMooseNation at #HardToKill for the Digital Media Championship. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/MPOSxtVEK9 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 30, 2022

Impact made the bout official for Hard to Kill.

BREAKING: @joehendry will defend the Digital Media Championship against @TheMooseNation on Friday, January 13th at #HardToKill from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA!





The hierarchy for the Knockouts division will be taking shape at Hard to Kill. Mickie James has parlayed her Last Rodeo retirement tour into a title shot against Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Championship. That bout will be career versus title.

Next in line for a Knockouts title shot will be determined in a #1 contender contest between Masha Slamovich, Deonna Purrazzo, and Taylor Wilde.

BREAKING: @mashaslamovich, @DeonnaPurrazzo and @RealTaylorWilde will face off in a Number One Contenders Match on Friday, January 13th at #HardToKill from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA!





There is no story context yet for this bout. Impact used career success to justify each participant’s inclusion. Slamovich ran through the roster on an undefeated streak but came up short twice in defeat when taking Grace to the limit in title challenges. Purrazzo is a two-time Knockouts champion. Wilde is also a former Knockouts champion, and she is turning the page into a Wilde Witch character evolution.

The updated card for Hard to Kill on January 13 includes:

Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Bully Ray in Full Metal Mayhem

Josh Alexander (c) vs. Bully Ray in Full Metal Mayhem Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Mickie James in Title vs. Career

Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Mickie James in Title vs. Career Impact World Tag Team Championship: Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley (c) vs. Matt Cardona & Brian Myers vs. Heath & Rhino vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey in 4-way Elimination

Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley (c) vs. Matt Cardona & Brian Myers vs. Heath & Rhino vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey in 4-way Elimination X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Black Taurus

Trey Miguel (c) vs. Black Taurus Impact Digital Media Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Moose

Joe Hendry (c) vs. Moose Knockouts #1 Contender: Masha Slamovich vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taylor Wilde

Masha Slamovich vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taylor Wilde Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham

How does the Hard to Kill lineup look so far?