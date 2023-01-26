73-year-old Mike Jackson wrestled for X-Division Championship in Impact

Age is nothing but a number. Mike Jackson may be 73 years old, but his spirit is ageless. Jackson competed against Trey Miguel for the X-Division Championship on Impact Wrestling.

The bout was set up last week when Trey was disrespectful to Ashley D’Amboise in the locker room. Jackson aimed to teach Trey some manners with gold on the line.

X Division Champion @TheTreyMiguel had some pointers for @Ashley_DAmboise but she wasn't interested! #MikeJackson plans to beat some respect into Trey NEXT WEEK on #IMPACTonAXSTV! pic.twitter.com/T3Fg33VAVH — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 20, 2023

The tale of the tape in the age department was Trey at 28 and Jackson at 73.

73-year old Mike Jackson looks to become the oldest X-Division Champion of all-time as he faces @TheTreyMiguel TONIGHT at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/0EKWLCOUBv — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 26, 2023

If Jackson could win the X-Division title, then he would be the oldest champion by 10,233 days. That’s 28 years and change. Frankie Kazarian currently holds the honor as oldest X-Division champion when he won the belt last year at 45.

If Mike Jackson wins tonight he'll be the oldest X-Division Champion ever by 10,233 days. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/rSJoMREqjp — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2023

Trey didn’t hold back on the disrespect. He mocked Jackson’s age by mimicking his entrance with a walker. Trey also used a handshake as a trick to land a sucker punch to the jaw. Matthew Rehwoldt’s reaction on commentary was orgasmic.

Jackson found his groove to fire up with back elbows, clotheslines, and a neckbreaker.

The straps are down and Mike Jackson is running wild! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/C8D75fdZkW — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2023

Jackson worked the arm to soften Trey for Old School rope-walking. Jackson traveled two sides of the ring, much to the fans’ delight, before Trey pulled him down to the mat. That was the turning point. Trey kicked it into high gear with a flurry of strikes and a jumping stomp to the back. The fun was over with a Lightning Spiral slam for Trey to retain.

It was a valiant effort by Mike Jackson but @TheTreyMiguel is STILL X-Division Champion. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/xih42oJMR8 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2023

Even though Trey was never in danger of losing, that match was a fun novelty showcase for Jackson.

Do you want to see more of Mike Jackson in the Impact Zone?