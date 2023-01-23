Impact Wrestling was in Kissimmee, Florida this weekend, taping television leading up to their next streaming special — Fri., Feb. 24’s No Surrender from Las Vegas.

SPOILERS from the first night of taping are here.

There was lots going on building to the main events of No Surrender, but for our money the headline happening from Saturday involved some names from the past. Iconic enhancement talent Barry Horowitz made his Impact debut on Feb. 21, and he won thanks to the return of WCW’s Kiss Demon.

Currently marking out for Barry Horowitz. Shoulder pat on back and all. #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/CV1OTkyOdH — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) January 22, 2023

Scoop #9: THE KISS DEMON does a run in mid match!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/KfOgP1SC3Y — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 22, 2023

You can probably figure out how that went from those tweets, but confirm your suspicions — and find out more about everything that went down at the taping — in these SPOILERS from Wrestling Observer and PWInsider:

• Deonna Purrazzo def. Steph De Lander (fka NXT’s Persia Pirotta) via submission. Giselle Shaw and her assistant Jai Vidal came out to confront Purrazzo, but Shaw’s attempt at throwing dog food in Deonna’s face backfired and she hit Vidal instead. • Kevin Knight def. Jack Price • KUSHIDA def. Chris Bey • Steve Maclin def. Rhino to qualify for the four-way no. 1 contender’s match at No Surrender • Barry Horowitz def. Johnny Swinger thanks to a distraction by The Demon • Heath def. Eddie Edwards to qualify for the four-way no. 1 contender’s match at No Surrender (making it Brian Myers vs. PCO vs. Maclin vs. Heath). There seems to have been a PCO distraction here that cost Edwards the match, and PCO attacked Eddie afterwards to continue their feud. • Masha Slamovich def. Alisha Edwards. Mickie James was on commentary and saved Alisha from a post-match beating, but Slamovich got the best of the Knockouts champ. • Rich Swann def. Kenny King. Josh Alexander ran in to help with King’s post-match attack, but the World champ ended up catching a kick from Swann that was intended for Kenny. • Impact Tag champs Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) def. Mike Bailey & Jonathan Gresham in a non-title match. A miscommunication between Bailey & Gresham resulted in MCMG hitting their finisher on and pinning Gresham. • Tommy Dreamer def. Jason Hotch in less than two minutes as part of a Beat The Clock Challenge with Bully Ray • Allysin Kay def. Taya Valkyrie • Frankie Kazarian & Yuya Uemura def. The Design’s Deaner & Callihan via submission (Kaz on Callihan). Callihan had Uemura up for a piledriver at one point, but Deaner stopped him from hitting the move. • Bully Ray def. Bhupinder Gujjar in less time than Dreamer to win their Beat The Clock Challenge. Bully used a chain-loaded punch to beat Guijar, and jawed with Gail Kim’s celebrity chef husband Robert Irvine at ringside. • Trey Miguel def. Crazzy Steve in a Monster’s Ball Match to retain the X-Division Championship • Josh Alexander & Mickie James def. Dirty Dango & Gisele Shaw (Insider thinks this might have been a “Digital Exclusive”)

Other than that last one (maybe), this content should air on Feb. 16 and 23. Sound like a good way to spend a couple Thursday nights?