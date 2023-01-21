Released NXT wrestler debuts at Impact tapings (SPOILERS)

Impact Wrestling is in Kissimmee, Florida this weekend, taping television leading up to their next streaming special — Fri., Feb. 24’s No Surrender from Las Vegas.

The headline happening was the debut of Steph De Lander, who you may remember as WWE NXT’s as Persia Pirotta. The 25 year old from Australia was working a television program with Indi Hartwell, Dexter Lumis and Duke Hudson when she & Lumis were released last April.

Says the entire Knockouts division is shaking in their boots pic.twitter.com/G0MpMreb6q — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 21, 2023

See what De Lander did, and find out more about everything that went down at the taping, in these SPOILERS from Wrestling Observer and Twitter’s Jacob Cohen:

• The taping began with a ten bell salute for the late Jay Briscoe. Dem Boys won the Impact Tag titles from Violent By Design at Under Siege in May of last year. They dropped the belts to The Good Brothers at Slammiversary a month and a half later. • Jonathan Gresham def. Aiden Prince • Gresham cut a promo about his tumultuous 2022, and how Impact is the place for him to resume doing what he loves. He issued a challenge to Speedball Mike Bailey for No Surrender. • Mike Bailey def. Raj Singh, then accepted Gresham’s challenge. • Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) def. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight • Gisele Shaw def. Savannah Evans. • Afterwards, Shaw got on the mic to call herself the “Black Widow of Wrestling” and take credit for Tasha Steelz, Chelsea Green, and The Influence (Tenille “Emma” Dashwood and Madison Rayne) no longer being in Impact. • Crazzy Steve def. Sheldon Jean • Bully Ray promo time. No one likes him, and Tommy Dreamer’s a fake. The Dreamer slander brought out Knockouts champion Mickie James. She called him a politicking snake, he called her a tramp, she slapped him, he slapped her, and Dreamer appears. He wants a tag match later in the show: him and Mickie against “Bully’s goons” (Good Hands’ John Skyler & Jason Hotch). D.o.A. Santino Marella books it, and bans Ray from ringside. • Kenny King def. Johnny Swinger, then puts every Impact titleholder on notice. • Sami Callihan & The Design (Deaner, Kon & Angels) def. Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazarian, Yuya Uemura & Rich Swann • Brian Myers def. Dirty Dango to qualify for a four-way no. 1 contender’s match at No Surrender • Jordynne Grace def. Steph De Lander • Knockouts Tag Team champions Death Dollz (Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary) def. Killer Kelly & Taylor Wilde in a non-title match. • After that, Father James Mitchell returned. He said Rosemary hadn’t paid her respects to his boss lately, so he put a hex on her — former NWA Women’s Tag Team champs The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) that is! They attack Death Dollz. • PCO def. Shera to qualify for a four-way no. 1 contender’s match at No Surrender • Tommy Dreamer & Mickie James def. The Good Hands (John Skyler & Jason Hotch). Afterward, Bully Ray attacked Dreamer while Masha Slamovich attacked James. • Joe Hendry def. Matt Cardona to retain the Digital Media championship. Moose tried to attack Hendry after the match, but took out Cardona by accident. • The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) def. Eddie Edwards & X-Division Champion Trey Miguel to retain the Impact Tag Team titles. MCMG defend against Gresham & Bailey at today’s taping.

Sound like a good way to spend a couple Thursday nights?