Impact’s first-ever Pit Fight had a Sparta kick, a flying kick, and a violent finish

Pit Fight!

Impact rolled the dice for their first-ever Pit Fight. The bad blood boiled over, and “Speedball” Mike Bailey decided that the only way to teach Kenny King some respect was a pit fight.

The Pit Fight was the main event on Thursday night’s broadcast of Impact Wrestling. Rules? They don’t need no stinking rules. Okay, they needed a few rules. No ring ropes, taped fists, no pinfalls, no disqualification, winner by submission or knockout. That was pretty much it. Ring the bell!

Bailey and King engaged in grappling strategy to start. The action picked up when King pulled down his knee pad for a running knee clean on Bailey’s dome. Speedball was bleeding from the hairline. Bailey responded with a flurry of kicks. King answered by catching a kick to counter for a suplex.

King tried to get fancy with a scorpion kick. Bailey blocked and unloaded a Sparta kick to knock King tumbling off the mat down to the floor.

When King returned to the pit, Bailey secured an armbar. King powerbombed his way out of danger. The match progressed with King executing a flying neckbreaker off the apron on the floor. Bailey regained his wits for a thrust kick. Bailey then sprinted down the ramp for a flying kick. Speedball climbed the ring post to follow with a twisting cannonball to the outside.

King gained the advantage by countering Bailey’s Ultima Weapon with a kick to the face mid-air. King then slammed a spinebuster onto the edge of the ring. King clocked Bailey with a spinning kick. The referee checked for consciousness, and the fight continued. King went forth with an ankle lock. There was a chair in the ring from earlier when King placed it there. Bailey decided to use the object to hit King to break free of the submission.

Bailey exploded with furious punches and an armbar. Bailey released then landed a backflip double knee drop. Bailey added ground and pound to pulverize his adversary. The referee shoved Bailey aside to check on King’s status. King was still awake, so Bailey placed the chair over King’s head for a violent kick to the skull. The referee called for the bell and awarded the victory to Bailey.

That was an interesting experiment. It wasn’t perfect, but it was worth the novelty. Think more Kumite than professional MMA. The fight started a little slow with the grappling stalemates. It felt too much like phony MMA. The action picked up big time after the commercial break. The Sparta kick was badass. The flying kick was a neat idea, however, the visual wasn’t as impactful as in the movies. The finish was vicious. Bailey tried to crush King’s skull for crying out loud. All in all, it was satisfying from an entertainment perspective.

What’s your take on Impact’s first-ever Pit Fight?