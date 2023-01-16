Former WWE Women’s champ, WCW commissioner work Impact taping (SPOILERS)

Impact Wrestling stuck around at Atlanta’s Center Stage after Fri., Jan. 13’s Hard to Kill PPV and taped some upcoming episodes of television.

The headline happening was the return of five-time Knockouts champion Tara (aka two-time WWE Women’s champ Victoria, real name Lisa Marie Varon).

Tara has returned to IMPACT after nearly 10 years! pic.twitter.com/TGC6rFcBE6 — (@Defiant4441x) January 16, 2023

The 51 year old mixed it up in the tag title scene — which makes sense since she’s also once held the Knockouts Tag belts. Tara left Impact back when it was still TNA in 2013. She’s worked on the independent scene intermittently over the years. and returned to WWE to work the 2021 Royal Rumble match.

What will you see her do on a future episode of Impact? Here’s your answer to that and other questions you might have about Saturday’s taping, courtesy of Impact Asylum:

• Mahabali Shera & Raj Singh def. Andrew Everett & Aiden Prince (Before The Impact) • The Design (Kon & Angels) def. Yuya Uemura & Delirous, Deaner brought out Callihan and ordered him to take out Delirious, which he did with a piledriver (Before The Impact) • Zicky Dice def. Carlie Bravo (Before The Impact) • Mickie James’ celebration of her Knockouts title win was interrupted by Bully Ray. They told each other to leave, and Ray issued a warning. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans come out, and after some more talk things got physical. Ray went to get a table when Frankie Kazarian & Jordynne Grace ran in to make the save. Director of Authority Santino Marella showed up with former WCW commissioner Earnest “The Cat” Miller. They booked a trios match. • Mickie James, Frankie Kazarian & Jordynne Grace defeated Bully Ray, Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans. Ray left mid-match. Masha Slamovich was out for a staredown with the champ afterwards. • Deonna Purrazzo def. Ashley D’Ambroise • Killer Kelly def. Taylor Wilde by submission • Steve Maclin def. Dirty Dango • Trey Miguel def. “Action” Mike Jackson. Crazzy Steve showed up to do weird stuff in Miguel’s general direction, then Black Taurus appeared and chased Trey off. • KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight defeated The Good Hands (Jason Hotch & John Skyler) • Death Dollz (Taya & Jessicka) def. Giselle Shaw & Tara to retain the Knockouts Tag titles. Tara turned on Giselle after Shaw disrespected her somehow, hitting her with Widow’s Peak to set up the finish. • Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) def. Major Players (Brian Myers & Matt Cardona) • Matt Cardona challenged Joe Hendry for the Digital Media championship, Hendry came out to accept and debuted his new song & video for “Dancing Cardona”. In it, the former Zack Ryder is referred to as “Edge’s bitch” and someone in a Cardona mask plays with action figures. • Jonathan Gresham def. Sheldon Jean • Rich Swann def. Callihan, Moose, Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards & Rhino in an Elimination match to become #1 contender for the World title. Eliminations: (1) Rhino by Callihan, (2) Edwards by Sabin after a distraction from PCO, (3) Sabin by Moose, (4) Moose by Swann , (5) Swann pinned Callihan. • The Design attacked Swann post-match, but were run off by Josh Alexander, Kazarian & Uemura. • Speedball Mike Bailey def. Kenny King in a Pit Fight

Sound like a good way to spend a few Thursday nights?