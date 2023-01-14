Mickie James reacts to winning the Impact Knockouts Championship

Mickie James put her career on the line in a quest to prove she can still be the best. James created a Last Rodeo gimmick to provide extra motivation. Her goal was to climb the ladder of the Knockouts division in Impact until she earned a shot at gold. The catch was one loss along the way meant retirement for Hardcore Country.

The big moment for James came at Hard to Kill when she competed against Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Championship. James conquered Grace to become a five-time Knockouts champion. That ends the Last Rodeo storyline and retirement stipulation as James reached the mountain top.

James reacted to the victory with a bottle of champagne in hand.

EXCLUSIVE: The Last Rodeo may be over but @MickieJames is NEW Knockouts World Champion!#HardToKill pic.twitter.com/CcSTrGKNHo — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 14, 2023

Mickie James: I knew it was going to be a battle. I knew the odds were stacked against me. And I want to say thank you, Jordynne. Thank you for bringing out the best in me. The Last Rodeo may be over (swig of champagne), but there’s a new champ in the house. Let’s ride.

James may be in for a short title reign. Her next opponent is a killing machine. Masha Slamovich won #1 contender status at Hard to Kill by winning a four-way against Deonna Purrazzo, Taylor Wilde, and Killer Kelly.

Slamovich delivered a message in what I presume is the Russian language. A daisy for you if you understood what she said.

EXCLUSIVE: Check out what @mashaslamovich had to say immediately after DESTROYING 3 other Knockouts and becoming #1 Contender for the Knockouts Championship!#HardToKill pic.twitter.com/RZBAfOXUNq — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 14, 2023

All that matters is that Slamovich is a badass. Check out Slamovich’s work in a Monster’s Ball match against Allie Katch.

Win or lose, James is in store for pain. Impact’s next special event is No Surrender on February 24 in Las Vegas. That would seem a likely date for James to defend the Knockouts Championship against Slamovich.

Get full results of Hard to Kill here. The PPV replay is available for viewing through Fite TV.