Santino Marella revealed as Impact’s new Deputy of Authority

Mamma mia, Santino Marella has arrived in the Impact Zone. He also has some power to his name. Marella was revealed as the new Deputy of Authority in Impact.

With Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore out recovering after being powerbomed through a table by Bully Ray, Impact needed an authority figure to handle business in D’Amore’s absence. Gail Kim teased that the new man in charge would appear at Hard to Kill. That’s where Santino came into play.

In the Impact Digital Media Championship contest, Moose cheated with a low blow kick. That set up a spear to pin Joe Hendry for a title change.

It was a downright dastardly way to win. Hit Santino’s music as a surprise appearance. He was in full character with his Italian accent.

Santino announced himself as the Director of Authority. He even had an official badge. Impact had a huge celebration planned for Santino, but he couldn’t stand what he say. Kicking a man in the scrotisamas region is disgusting. He hates cheaters, and Moose is a cheating sonna ma gun. Santino’s first official act as D.O.A. was to restart the match.

That didn’t bode well for Moose. Hendry was victorious via chokeslam spinebuster. Justice served.

Are you excited for the Santino Marella authority figure era in Impact? Even though Santino is using the same name from WWE, what would have been your joke for a name change in the Impact Zone?

