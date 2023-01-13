Frankie Kazarian signs with Impact, throws shade at AEW friends

Frankie Kazarian has signed with Impact.

Kaz made a surprise appearance at Hard to Kill to announce the news.

Kazarian had a few things on his mind. Last year, he had the opportunity to come back to Impact, win the X-Division Championship, and wrestle for the Impact World Championship. He did that as a guest in Impact.

When Kaz returned to AEW, he felt surrounded by strangers that he thought were his friends. Something didn’t seem right. He learned long ago that if you don’t stand up for yourself in this business then nobody else will. Kaz hates complacency. He had a decision to make about his contract. Sit idly by, keep his mouth shut, and be complacent, or bet on himself and walk away from AEW. Kaz chose to walk away and sign a long-term contract with Impact.

Kaz’s parting thought was about the AC/DC song, “It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll).” He is ready to rock and roll, and he will rise to the top of Impact. Kaz is home.

