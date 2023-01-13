Impact is starting the year with Hard to Kill on Friday, January 13. The feature attractions include Mickie James staring retirement in the face when she wrestles Jordynne Grace in career versus title for the Knockouts Championship and Josh Alexander aiming to get revenge on Bully Ray in Full Metal Mayhem for the Impact World Championship. The show will also have three more championship contests, a #1 contender bout, Falls Count Anywhere, and the reveal of a new authority figure.
The Hard to Kill PPV streams through Fite TV starting at 8 pm ET. The pre-show airs for free on Impact’s YouTube channel at 7:30 pm ET.
Results:
Pre-show
Kushida won 6-way X-Division match. Other competitors included Angels, Yuya Uemura, 73-year-old Mike Jackson, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, and Delirious. Bhupinder Gujjar was advertised but not in the contest. First pin or submission equaled win. Kenny King ambushed Bailey to knock him off the turnbuckles down to the floor. Jackson, Angels, and Delirious were in the corner positioning on the turnbuckles. Kushida ran over for a handspring double kick at Jackson and Delirious. The Time Splitter seized Angels for a Spanish Fly into an armbar submission for victory.
Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, & Jessicka vs. Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, & Gisele Shaw
PPV
Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Mickie James in Title vs. Career
Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Bully Ray in Full Metal Mayhem
Impact World Tag Team Championship: Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley (c) vs. Matt Cardona & Brian Myers vs. Heath & Rhino vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey in 4-way Elimination
X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Black Taurus
Impact Digital Media Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Moose
Knockouts #1 Contender: Masha Slamovich vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taylor Wilde vs. Killer Kelly
Falls Count Anywhere in Atlanta: Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin
Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham
Reveal of temporary director of authority
