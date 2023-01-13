Impact is starting the year with Hard to Kill on Friday, January 13. The feature attractions include Mickie James staring retirement in the face when she wrestles Jordynne Grace in career versus title for the Knockouts Championship and Josh Alexander aiming to get revenge on Bully Ray in Full Metal Mayhem for the Impact World Championship. The show will also have three more championship contests, a #1 contender bout, Falls Count Anywhere, and the reveal of a new authority figure.

The Hard to Kill PPV streams through Fite TV starting at 8 pm ET. The pre-show airs for free on Impact’s YouTube channel at 7:30 pm ET.

Join us for updates and have fun chatting in the open thread.

Results: