Impact is still running despite turmoil over the years. They have proven hard to kill, thus the PPV of the same name. The difference from the LOLTNA days is that the current Impact product has found its groove to run strong with high-quality wrestling and detailed storytelling. Hard to Kill is looking to be another exciting event for Impact.

Hard to Kill is set for Friday, January 13. The full lineup includes:

Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Mickie James in Title vs. Career

Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Bully Ray in Full Metal Mayhem

Impact World Tag Team Championship: Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley (c) vs. Matt Cardona & Brian Myers vs. Heath & Rhino vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey in 4-way Elimination

X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Black Taurus

Impact Digital Media Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Moose

Knockouts #1 Contender: Masha Slamovich vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taylor Wilde vs. Killer Kelly

Falls Count Anywhere in Atlanta: Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin

Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham

Reveal of temporary director of authority

The pre-show will feature:

Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, & Jessicka vs. Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, & Gisele Shaw

Angels vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Mike Jackson vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Kushida

The Hard to Kill PPV will be available for viewing through Fite TV starting at 8 pm ET, and the pre-show will air for free on Impact’s YouTube channel at 7:30 pm ET

Mickie James versus Jordynne Grace in career versus title is receiving the main event slot on the PPV. James wanted to finish her career on her own terms, so she endeavored on the Last Rodeo. James had to know if she could still wrestle with the best, so she choose to work her way up the ranks from the bottom. One loss along the way, and James would retire.

James racked up the wins, and now the time has come for her toughest challenge in the Last Rodeo. Grace stands before her with the Knockouts Championship around her waist. James will either end the night as a five-time Knockouts champion or go out swinging into retirement.

Hard to Kill will end with a drama, and it will open with a bang. Josh Alexander is defending the Impact World Championship against Bully Ray in Full Metal Mayhem to start the PPV. Bully ranks as #1 scumbag in the history of TNA/Impact, and he proved why in this conniving feud. Bully claimed he wanted to finish his career on a positive note by doing things the right way. He won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet to earn a world title match. Bully played the role of a changed man to dupe Scott D’Amore and Tommy Dreamer as well as lull Alexander into a false sense of security.

Bully appeared to be a man of his word, however, his true scumbag nature shined dirty once Alexander officially accepted the challenge. Bully threatened to piledrive Alexander’s wife on concrete, manipulated his friendship with Dreamer to put him in the hospital, and powerbombed D’Amore through a table. It was all part of a plan to get inside Alexander’s head to coerce a Full Metal Mayhem stipulation (TLC match with anything metal as legal). Bully knew he can’t compete with Alexander in a standard wrestling match, so he uglied it up for hardcore combat. Mission accomplished. Bully believes this hands him the advantage for victory, however, Alexander has proven that he can overcome any obstacle in his way. Bully’s master plan may backfire in pouring fuel on the fire of Alexander’s motivation to kick ass.

Get in the mood for the Hard to Kill feature attractions with the Before The Bell preview show.

Prediction time!

I think the pressure or retirement is eating at James. She came across as unusually tense in the past few weeks when taking Grace’s words out of context as insults. As the competition has gotten tougher in the Last Rodeo, James used veteran tricks to squeak by in victory. Anything is possible with the level of savvy James possesses, but I don’t think she will be victorious on this evening. Grace will end the Last Rodeo and send James into retirement.

Josh Alexander’s run with the Impact World Championship has been so strong that I fail to envision him losing, until it finally happens. Bully Ray is a tricky man, so he may have a backup plan to pull out if necessary. That could include a swerve in help from an unexpected source, a kidnapping as leverage, who knows? Bully is the king of scumbags. Any rotten scenario imaginable would be believable for Bully to attempt. That said, I think this match will be straight up in Full Metal Mayhem rules, and Alexander will not lose to Bully if the playing field is even.

Share your predictions for Hard to Kill. Which matches are you most eager for?