Impact teases bringing in a new authority figure

Impact is need of a head honcho.

After Scott D’Amore was powerbombed through a table by Bully Ray last week, the Executive Vice President is out of duty to recover from injuries.

During Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling, Gia Miller spoke with Gail Kim as a possible temporary replacement for D’Amore. Kim passed the buck, since she was too busy in her life. However, Kim did relay that Anthem (Impact’s parent company) has chosen a director of authority. That person will be revealed at the Hard to Kill PPV on Friday, January 13.

.@gailkimITSME doesn't intend to take @ScottDAmore's place in his absence after last week's brutal attack by @bullyray5150, but the person who will is going to be revealed at #HardToKill TOMORROW LIVE on PPV and @FiteTV. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/XkLsohJJi3 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 13, 2023

Who could it be?

Dixie Carter would be a shock. Jeff Jarrett would be an even bigger shock, since he is signed to AEW.

Perusing the Impact newswire, an interesting Hall of Famer pops up. Quoth the Raven, nevermore.

Raven is scheduled to appear at this weekend’s PPV and fallout TV tapings. Raven as the new authority figure is no lock. He could be slated as a storyline cameo presence interfering in The Design’s recruitment of Sami Callihan.

Who do you hope is the temporary Impact authority figure revealed at Hard to Kill? I’m putting my money on Shark Boy. Give me a, “Shell yeah!”