Former ROH TV champ debuts in Impact

Along with NJPW debuts on Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling, another intriguing name flew under the radar debuting in Impact. Shane Taylor was in the Impact Zone.

Taylor is a former TV champ and six-man champ in Ring of Honor. He was peaking in an upward trajectory toward world title contention before ROH went on hiatus and was subsequently purchased by Tony Khan.

Good news and bad news about Taylor’s Impact debut. Bad news is that it was on the pre-show without any indication of a story going forward. Good news is that the pre-show is available for free viewing. Taylor wrestled Crazzy Steve (starting at 28:17).

Taylor used rugged strikes to pummel Steve for much of the match. It was a good taste of what Taylor fans have been missing. Unfortunately, a victorious debut was not in the cards. Steve rallied with hammering elbows, a flying crossbody, and a flying DDT to secure the three-count.

It’s a shame that Taylor lost. The result is understandable as a quick in and out if he’s not signed. Hopefully that outing impressed Impact brass enough to make an offer for repeat appearances. Taylor brings an aura of ass-kicking legitimacy to the ring. The way he tenderized Steve shows he could do the same convincingly to anyone on the Impact roster. Those that have seen his work in ROH know he has the second gear to turn up the action in marquee bouts.

Here’s to hoping Taylor lands on television sometime soon. He has Crazzy Steve’s support.

Taylor is taking the opportunity in stride with positivity.

Do you think Shane Taylor would be a good fit in Impact?