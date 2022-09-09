Mickie James’ win or go home tour starts in Impact

Mickie James is not ready for retirement. She wants to test herself one final time in Impact. James’ desires to win the Knockouts Championship for the fifth time, but she wants to start from the bottom and work her way up. There is a catch though. If James loses at any point along the way, then that will be the end. It is win or go home from here on out.

James’ journey began on the latest edition of Impact Wrestling. Raychell Rose answered the call. Rose had James in trouble early with a running high knee and a flexible axe kick as James was draped through the ropes.

After a rocky start, James found her groove to counter a clothesline for a neckbreaker. A flying Thesz press followed. Rose kicked out at 2. James fired strikes, but she ate a back elbow. Rose ran the ropes into a superkick from James. James powered up for a DDT to win. Hardcore country!

James is 1-0 in her last rodeo.

Do you think Mickie James has enough left in the tank to accomplish her goal of winning the Knockouts Championship?