Bobby Fish and Brian Myers reveal plans for Impact Bound For Glory PPV

The Bound For Glory card is stacking up nicely for Impact, but two intriguing names had yet to have a direction. Bobby Fish and Brian Myers answered that uncertainty by revealing their plans for the PPV.

Fish made a surprise appearance in Impact at Victory Road last week. He’s looking for a fight against legitimate competition, and the Impact locker room can satisfy his thirst. Fish aims to go to the top to challenge the Impact world champion. The fastest way to get there is to enter the Call Your Shot Gauntlet, which has a prize of cashing in a title shot on any Impact championship. Since Bound For Glory is taking place in Fish’s hometown of Albany, NY, he feels that the stars are aligning in a big way for him.

Myers was fresh off a rugged title defense in a ladder match to retain the Impact Digital Media Championship against Bhupinder Gujjar last week. This week, Myers retained against Crazzy Steve in a straight singles bout. Myers created a crafty situation once again to cheat down the stretch. Steve had momentum aiming for high-flying, so Myers pulled the referee in front to block the path. Steve hopped down from the turnbuckles to move the ref. That’s when Myers thumbed Steve in the eye behind the referee’s back. That led to the Roster Cut lariat for Myers to win.

Afterward, Myers called out the locker room. His victories are getting a little too easy. Where’s the competition? Myers issued an open challenge for the Impact Digital Media Championship at Bound For Glory.

The Bound For Glory card currently stands with:

Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Eddie Edwards

Raven inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame

Bound For Glory will take place Friday, October 7.

Do you want to see Bobby Fish win the Impact World Championship? Who do you hope answers Brian Myers’ open challenge?