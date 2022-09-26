Current GCW wrestler, former ROH name debut at Impact taping (SPOILERS)

Impact Wrestling stuck around in Nashville after Victory Road this weekend to film some television that help get them to their big annual Bound for Glory PPV, coming up on Oct. 7 in Albany.

Here’s what happened on Sept. 24, courtesy of Wrestling Observer & PWInsider.

The headline refers to the debut of Allie Katch — one half of Game Changer Wrestling’s popular Team Bussy, and Ring of Honor’s long-time booker Hunter “Delirious” Johnson, who Insider reports also worked as a producer at the taping.

Before The Impact / Dark Matches

• Yuya Uemura def. Jason Hotch

• Juice Robinson def. Alex Zayne

Impact

• Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) def. Laredo Kid & Trey Miguel • Brian Myers def. Crazzy Steve to retain the Digital Media championship. He then issued an open challenge for Bound For Glory. • Black Taurus def. Delirious • An Honor No More celebrated their win at Victory Road. Josh Alexander came out after they joked about his being pinned on the show, and a brawl broke out between HNM and Alexander, Motor City Machine Guns, Heath & Rich Swann. It also led to... • Rich Swann & Heath def. PCO & Vincent • Masha Slamovich def. Allie Katch in a Monster’s Ball match that got high marks from fans in attendance. • Kazarian def. Kenny King • Mickie James def. Gisele Shaw • Steve Maclin def. Moose. Sami Callahan was the special guest referee, and laid both men out but Maclin landed on top of Moose so Callihan counted the pin. • Taya Valkyrie & Jessika w/ Rosemary def. a pair of Johnny Swinger’s Swingerellas • Alex Shelley def. Matt Taven in another match that was praised by those who saw it. • A contract signing for Bound For Glory’s Knockouts title match ended with challenger Slamovich took place. It ended with Slamovich smashing champion Jordynne Grace into the table.

Are you bound to tune in for the final push to Bound For Glory?