Mickie James, Taya Valkyire added to Impact Bound For Glory card

Impact returns to PPV with Bound For Glory on Friday, October 7. Hot off the heels of Victory Road, matches for Mickie James and Taya Valkyrie were added to the card.

The Bound For Glory lineup currently stands at:

Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Eddie Edwards

Raven inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame

Mickie James is making one last run at the Knockouts Championship. She wants to test herself from the bottom up to see if she still has what it takes to compete with the best. If James loses along the way, then that will be the end of her career. James is 3-0 on her last rodeo after a hard-fought win over Gisele Shaw at Victory Road.

Backstage after the triumph, James already had her eye on an opponent for Bound For Glory. James approached Mia Yim. At first, Yim was hesitant to accept. James took that as a sign Yim was confident in victory and didn’t want to be the one to retire the legend. Yim didn’t necessarily mean it like that, but she stepped up nonetheless at the goading from James. Game on.

Ever since losing the Knockouts tag titles to VXT, Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie have been working with the newly altered Havok to avoid any snafus ringside. With Havok transformed as party animal Jessicka, the Ragnarök duo have suffered losses due to extracurricular hijinks. Rosemary blames Jessicka, but the reality is that Rosemary is causing chaos. In an effort to prove that point, Taya proposed that she team with Jessicka to get the tag team titles back. Gail Kim okayed the idea, and the match was made for Bound For Glory.

Also at Victory Road, AEW’s Frankie Kazarian entered the Forbidden Door into the Impact Zone to win a Triple Threat Revolver match. The prize was #1 contender status for the X-Division Championship. Kaz will receive his shot at gold against “Speedball” Mike Bailey at Bound For Glory.

That sums up the freshly added matches. As for the rest, Eddie Edwards won a six-man elimination contest for the right to challenge Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship. Masha Slamovich defeated Deonna Purrazzo to earn a shot at Jordynne Grace and the Knockouts Championship. The Motor City Machine Guns bested NJPW Strong tag champs Aussie Open to ride into a duel versus OGK for the Impact World Tag Team Championship.

There are still a lot of big names left to add to the card. Steve Maclin is fresh off winning Barbed Wire Massacre against Sami Callihan and Moose. He has his eyes on the winner of the world title match.

That is a worthy goal for Maclin, however, that still leaves him free for the PPV. If he mingles with Callihan and Moose once more, I don’t know how much harder the stipulation could be. They just had Barbed Wire Massacre. Callihan and Moose previously competed in Monster’s Ball and Clockwork Orange House of Fun. What crazy match concoctions are left?

Bobby Fish is new on the scene as a surprise at Victory Road. He’s looking for a fight. Fish could mix it up with the usual good hands of Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Laredo Kid, Black Taurus, Kenny King, or Trey Miguel. There is also Brian Myers milling around. Defending the Impact Digital Media Championship is likely in his future for Bound For Glory.

How does the Bound For Glory card look so far? Which matches would you add to fill out the show?