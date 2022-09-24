Raven is the newest member of the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame

Quoth the Raven, nevermore.

Impact announced Raven as the newest member of their Hall of Fame.

Raven held 36 championships throughout his career. He competed in TNA from 2003 to 2010. Raven carried the NWA World Heavyweight Championship under TNA’s watch for 88 days in 2005. Raven brought the Clockwork Orange House of Fun match to TNA and also participated in the first Monster’s Ball match.

Raven has appeared sporadically in recent years on Impact, such as chatting with Rosemary in a bar about the joy of blood feuds.

Nothing quite puts your lust for vengeance into perspective like running into @theraveneffect in a bar.



It's not a true blood feud unless you put 20 years into it. #IMPACTonAXSTV @WeAreRosemary pic.twitter.com/9Cl7wHAISt — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 25, 2020

Raven also explained the psychology behind his creation of the Clockwork Orange House of Fun concept.

Check out what @theraveneffect had to say about @TheMooseNation and @TheSamiCallihan going to war in his creation..The Clockwork Orange House Of Fun Match TOMORROW NIGHT at #AgainstAllOdds!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/VEN90fmA44 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 1, 2022

Raven’s induction ceremony takes place at the Bound For Glory PPV on October 7. Raven will join Sting, Kurt Angle, Jeff Jarrett, Earl Hebner, Gail Kim, Abyss, Ken Shamrock, and Awesome Kong as members of the exclusive club.

What is your favorite memory of Raven during his time in TNA and Impact Wrestling?