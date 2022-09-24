Bobby Fish surprise debut in Impact, Frankie Kazarian earns title shot

Knock, knock on the Forbidden Door. Wrestlers from around the world stampeded into Impact at Victory Road on Friday, September 23. AAA, NJPW, ROH, and AEW were represented on the card. Plus, a controversial free agent arrived on the scene looking to pick a fight.

The most shocking appearance was the surprise debut of Bobby Fish. Fresh off departing from AEW, Fish’s promo played on his controversial comments about CM Punk.

Fish was surprised he turned into a lightning rod of controversy. He never considered himself to be a controversial problem, just a guy who does his job well. After more than 20 years, Fish isn’t here for bullshit anymore. Fish stated that Impact couldn’t fire him because he doesn’t work there. He has kept an eye on the locker room, and it is full of legit dudes and wrestlers who aren’t faking the funk.

Fish was there to pick a fight. Raj Singh and Shera entered flapping their gums. Tensions rose, Singh shoved Fish, and fisticuffs erupted. Fish cleaned house and had Singh in a grapevine heel hook until Shera pulled his pal to safety.

That was a cool shocker of seeing Fish. Impact can offer plenty of intriguing matchups for however long he sticks around. “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Josh Alexander, Chris Sabin, and Alex Shelley are just a few names I’d like to see drag Fish to deep water.

Fish wasn’t the only outsider making big news. AEW’s Frankie Kazarian earned an X-Division title shot by winning the Triple Threat Revolver. Kaz outlasted Impact’s Trey Miguel, Kenny King, and Mia Yim, AAA’s Laredo Kid and Black Taurus, and NJPW’s Alex Zayne and Yuya Uemura. Kaz secured victory in the end on a slingshot cutter to King.

Kaz will have his title shot at Bound For Glory on October 7. His opponent will be champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Speedball bested ROH veteran Delirious via Flamingo Driver to retain the X-Division Championship.

The Forbidden Door can be a lot of fun, and nobody uses it better than Impact on their limited budget. They have consistently brought in fresh faces to keep their product energized. Impact books these acquisitions to work a full story cycle to build excitement and deliver at least one marquee contest.

Are you eager to see Bobby Fish in Impact? Which opponents would you like to see for Fish?