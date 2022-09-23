Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows officially leave Impact, reveal next move

The Good Brothers came to Impact in 2020, they saw gold, then they conquered the tag team division three times as champions. They even dabbled in AEW as Elite pals of Kenny Omega. All good runs come to an end, so Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows officially announced that their time is finished in the Impact Zone.

EXCLUSIVE: "We don't say goodbye, we say see you later." @MachineGunKA and @The_BigLG were happy to go out on a dream match against @fakekinkade and @SuperChrisSabin as they have business to take care of in @njpwglobal. pic.twitter.com/0Z2S4G1IaM — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 22, 2022

The Good Brothers wrapped up their Impact time in veteran style by dropping the tag titles to Matt Taven & Mike Bennett then losing a dream match to the Motor City Machine Guns. The Good Brothers aren’t saying goodbye to Impact, just see you later. Anderson and Gallows are leaving for awhile and revealed their next move. They have business to take care of in NJPW.

Hooking up with NJPW comes as no surprise, especially considering that Anderson is the current holder of the NEVER Openweight Championship. At the least, this announcement clarifies where the Good Brothers will be honing their craft for the time being. And we can’t count out any special appearances through the Forbidden Door with Impact or AEW.

Anderson will be defending the NEVER belt against Hiroshi Tanahashi at the Burning Spirit event on September 25 in Kobe, Japan. Gallows will be in action on that same card against Toru Yano.

What was your favorite moment from the Good Brothers’ time in Impact?