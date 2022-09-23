 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows officially leave Impact, reveal next move

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

The Good Brothers came to Impact in 2020, they saw gold, then they conquered the tag team division three times as champions. They even dabbled in AEW as Elite pals of Kenny Omega. All good runs come to an end, so Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows officially announced that their time is finished in the Impact Zone.

The Good Brothers wrapped up their Impact time in veteran style by dropping the tag titles to Matt Taven & Mike Bennett then losing a dream match to the Motor City Machine Guns. The Good Brothers aren’t saying goodbye to Impact, just see you later. Anderson and Gallows are leaving for awhile and revealed their next move. They have business to take care of in NJPW.

Hooking up with NJPW comes as no surprise, especially considering that Anderson is the current holder of the NEVER Openweight Championship. At the least, this announcement clarifies where the Good Brothers will be honing their craft for the time being. And we can’t count out any special appearances through the Forbidden Door with Impact or AEW.

Anderson will be defending the NEVER belt against Hiroshi Tanahashi at the Burning Spirit event on September 25 in Kobe, Japan. Gallows will be in action on that same card against Toru Yano.

What was your favorite moment from the Good Brothers’ time in Impact?

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats