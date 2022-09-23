Sami Callihan signed Barbed Wire Massacre contract in blood for Impact Victory Road

Impact’s Victory Road special event is ready for chaos on Friday, September 23. The headliner is Barbed Wire Massacre between Sami Callihan, Moose, and Steve Maclin. All that remained was a contract signing, and the Death Machine did it in style with blood.

The contract signing was the closing segment for Thursday night’s Impact Wrestling. The idea was the hold harmless legal term to absolve Impact and the match participants from liability in the occurrence of serious injury. That helped sell the idea of the Barbed Wire Massacre concept as dangerous and barbaric.

Moose and Maclin entered the ring on cue. Callihan did not. Moose and Maclin were undeterred. They exchanged verbal barbs and signed the paperwork. That’s when Callihan arrived fashionably late.

Callihan claimed to be the master of puppets by pulling strings to get Moose and Maclin at each other’s throat. Now that Callihan has them where he wants them, he will carve them ear to ear in Barbed Wire Massacre. The Death Machine broke out a barbed wire pen to sign the contract.

As is common for contract signings in professional wrestling, violence erupted. Yes!

When Callihan leaned in to put ink on paper, Maclin took his pen to stab Callihan in the head to open a bloody wound. Moose and Maclin teamed up to beat down their adversary. Moose set up Callihan in the tree of woe for Maclin to hit a spear. When Maclin started running across the ring, Moose cut him off for a blindside spear of his own. Callihan recovered for a piledriver to Moose to stand tall.

Callihan signed the contract with his blood.

The current card for Victory Road includes:

Barbed Wire Massacre: Sami Callihan vs. Steve Maclin vs. Moose

Sami Callihan vs. Steve Maclin vs. Moose X-Division Championship: “Speedball” Mike Bailey (c) vs. Delirious

“Speedball” Mike Bailey (c) vs. Delirious X-Division #1 contender Triple Threat Revolver: Trey Miguel, Kenny King, Mia Yim, Laredo Kid, Black Taurus, Alex Zayne, Yuya Uemura, Frankie Kazarian

Trey Miguel, Kenny King, Mia Yim, Laredo Kid, Black Taurus, Alex Zayne, Yuya Uemura, Frankie Kazarian Pick Your Poison: Jordynne Grace vs. Max The Impaler (with Father James Mitchell) (Max handpicked by Masha Slamovich as Grace’s opponent)

Jordynne Grace vs. Max The Impaler (with Father James Mitchell) (Max handpicked by Masha Slamovich as Grace’s opponent) Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, & Heath vs. Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, & Mike Bennett

Mickie James vs. Gisele Shaw

Tasha Steelz vs. Killer Kelly

Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley vs. Vincent & PCO

How does the Victory Road card stack up? Are you ready for Barbed Wire Massacre?