NJPW Strong tag champs lose to Impact legends

Aussie Open came to Impact to add more championships alongside their NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship. They started strong with a debut win over Bullet Club’s Chris Bey & Ace Austin. Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis had their eye on the fast-track to gold, so they challenged a pair of Impact legends for #1 contender status. Their opponents were the Motor City Machine Guns duo of Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley during Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling.

MCMG started with speedy offense for crisscross aerial assaults to the outside.

Aussie Open used their power advantage to gain control for a MCMG collision sandwich.

The NJPW tag team worked their game passing Shelley back and forth on a delayed vertical suplex.

It was only a matter of time until Shelley slapped the hot tag for Sabin to run wild. The match progressed with alternating spurts of momentum from each team. Aussie Open was in the groove closing in on victory for the Corealis double pumphandle elevated slam, but Sabin escaped to rally for a tornado DDT on Davis. Shelley joined in on the fun with rapid-fire tag team offense to knock Fletcher out from the mix. MCMG focused on Davis for a Skull and Bones splash neckbreaker combo for victory.

The Motor City Machine Guns advance to Bound For Glory to wrestle Matt Taven & Mike Bennett for the Impact World Tag Team Championship. That will surprisingly be a first-time tag team matchup between MCMG and OGK. Those two teams have held tag titles a combined eight times between them through Impact, ROH, and NJPW.

The Bound For Glory card on October 7 currently includes: