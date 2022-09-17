Impact recap: Title and dream tag team action

The latest episode of Impact Wrestling had plenty of tag team action. Tag team action!

The main event was a dream match of sorts. Believe it or not, the Good Brothers and the Motor City Machine Guns have never wrestled each other in a standard tag team contest. That changed when they clashed in the Impact Zone.

The two teams were given close to 20 minutes to work. Alex Shelley gained the early advantage with vicious dragon screw knee whips and a figure-four to Karl Anderson. Sweet Karl rallied with a spinebuster to bring in Doc Gallows on the hot tag. Gallows steamrolled through MCMG to set up a Magic Killer. Chris Sabin athletically escaped to carry on the fight.

Down the stretch, MCMG fired up with teamwork rapid-fire offense on Anderson then Gallows. They finished Anderson with the Skull and Bones flying splash neckbreaker combo to win.

Respect was exchanged after the bout. This played off like the end of the line for the Good Brothers in Impact as their contract runs out.

MCMG will continue next week with a bout against NJPW’s Aussie Open.

Earlier in the broadcast, Matt Taven & Mike Bennett defended the Impact tag titles against Josh Alexander & Rich Swann. OGK used tag team tactics to isolate Swann. Hot tag to Alexander to clean house. Swann joined the fun for a froggy moonsault to the outside. OGK regained control with teamwork strategy.

Alexander turned the tide once more gearing up for a C4 spike piledriver, but Eddie Edwards ran in to assist his Honor No More mates. Maria Kanellis distracted the referee, so Edwards could strike with a kendo stick. Once Maria dropped down, the referee focused on Bennett being too far away from his corner. The ref completely missed Taven trying to steal the win. Heath ran in to even the odds with a Wake Up Call on Taven. The ref caught that interference and disqualified the challengers. Alexander and Swann were not pleased with Heath.

.@TheEddieEdwards tried to prevent Rich Swann and @Walking_Weapon from winning the IMPACT World Tag Team titles.. but @HEATHXXII accidentally did it for him! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/TEmGcyxGQW — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 16, 2022

Backstage, Scott D’Amore booked Alexander, Swann, & Heath versus Edwards, Taven, & Bennett for Victory Road. Alexander and Swann were side-eyeing Heath as a reliable partner.

In other action from Impact Wrestling:

X-Division Championship: “Speedball” Mike Bailey retained against Mascara Dorada. Speedball had the luchador’s number to finish with a flurry of karate offense and the Ultima Weapon shooting star knee drop. (Full details here.) Afterward, Kenny King ambushed both men and made a statement with a Royal Flush on the champ. Later backstage, Scott D’Amore informed Bailey of his upcoming challengers coming in through the Forbidden Door. Bailey will defend against ROH’s Delirious at Victory Road. Also at that event, a #1 contender Triple Threat Revolver will have Trey Miguel, Kenny King, Mia Yim, AAA’s Laredo Kid and Black Taurus, NJPW’s Alex Zayne and Yuya Uemura, and AEW’s Frankie Kazarian. The winners of those matches will wrestle for the X-Division title at Bound For Glory. Bailey was pleased about the competition. (Victory Road details here.)

Violent By Design cinematic scene. Eric Young asked a recruit for Young’s name. When that person answered, “Eric Young,” Deaner beat him down. The next stooge answered correctly with, “The Designer.” Young asked the next recruit his name. He answered, “Justin.” Deaner beat him down. The next person answered, “I am violence.” Young was pleased. The whole crew began chanting that phrase. This clip is definitely interesting to watch.

Sami Callihan caused chaos. Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus defeated Moose & Steve Maclin in tag team action. Moose and Maclin were not operating on the same page. Taurus shoved Maclin into Moose to score a surprise roll-up win. Afterward, Callihan aired hacked footage in an effort to turn Moose and Maclin against one another. It worked. All three fought each other in the ring heading toward their Barbed Wire Massacre showdown at Victory Road.

Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka pointed out how Rosemary was the one causing distractions leading to recent losses. Rosemary received the criticism but still thought Jessicka needed to prove herself. Taya had an idea. Cliffhanger...

Killer Kelly defeated Alisha Edwards. Kelly used a Cobra clutch cross-arm choke for victory. Tasha Steelz was ringside on commentary, as requested by Kelly. After the match, they got face to face in the ring to set up a match for Victory Road.

Kelly used a Cobra clutch cross-arm choke for victory. Tasha Steelz was ringside on commentary, as requested by Kelly. After the match, they got face to face in the ring to set up a match for Victory Road. Joe Hendry is coming to Impact. The intro vignette for the former ROH wrestler is a cheesy good or cheesy bad depending on your take. Check it out.

Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice delivered pizza to Jordynne Grace. They also delivered news of Grace’s opponent at Victory Road, as picked by Masha Slamovich. Grace will wrestle Max The Impaler. Grace slapped Dice with a piece of pizza.

Mickie James defeated Hyan. A jumping DDT sealed the deal. James improved to 2-0 in her ‘win or go-home’ last rodeo. Afterward, Gisele Shaw interrupted to challenge James at Victory Road. (Full details here.)

A jumping DDT sealed the deal. James improved to 2-0 in her ‘win or go-home’ last rodeo. Afterward, Gisele Shaw interrupted to challenge James at Victory Road. (Full details here.) Vincent conducted more brainwashing on PCO to solidify the monster with Honor No More.

Brian Myers had a message prior to the Impact Digital Media Championship defense next week in a ladder match against Bhupinder Gujjar. Gujjar has been climbing the ladder of success, but it will all coming crashing down, courtesy of Myers.

.@Myers_Wrestling had strong words for @bhupindergujj4r before their LADDER MATCH NEXT WEEK ON #IMPACTonAXSTV for the Digital Media Championship! pic.twitter.com/VlUENZa5eb — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 16, 2022

That was a very productive episode setting up Victory Road, but it also delivered in the current moment with a marquee main event for Impact fans. If this is the end for the Good Brothers in Impact, they went out strong in double defeat by passing the tag titles to OGK and then giving the fans a treat with a dream match against MCMG.

I really enjoyed the promos and vignettes for this episode. The cult attitude of Violent By Design has me genuinely intrigued about their future. Vincent and PCO are working a monster movie. It will be interesting to see PCO unleashed in full freak mode. Johnny Swinger scenes are always a hoot, especially with Jordynne Grace slapping Zicky Dice with a pizza slice. Sami Callihan worked his magic to ensure the Barbed Wire Massacre is a free-for-all.

Share your thoughts on Impact Wrestling. What were your favorite matches and moments?