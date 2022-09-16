Impact loads Victory Road with AAA, AEW, NJPW, NWA, ROH wrestlers

Impact’s Victory Road special event is approaching fast on Friday, September 23. They loaded up the card with wrestlers from AAA, AEW, NJPW, NWA, and ROH on Thursday night’s edition of Impact Wrestling.

The Forbidden Door opened first for “Speedball” Mike Bailey’s X-Division Championship challenger. Bailey was fresh off retaining the title against Mascara Dorada (aka Gran Metalik in WWE) when head honcho Scott D’Amore approached backstage. D’Amore discussed Bailey’s winning streak bringing in opponents far and wide. One wrestler in particular requested a title shot at Victory Road, and D’Amore obliged. Bailey will be facing Delirious from ROH.

If Bailey is successful, the fun won’t stop there. Also at Victory Road, D’Amore booked a Triple Threat Revolver bout to determine the #1 contender for the X-Division Championship at Bound For Glory on October 7. That bout is basically a triple threat gauntlet match (gauntlet in the traditional wrestling parlance, and not in the Impact terminology of a Royal Rumble). Participants include Kenny King, Trey Miguel, and Mia Yim from Impact, Laredo Kid and Black Taurus from AAA, Alex Zayne and Yuya Uemura from NJPW, and Frankie Kazarian from AEW.

The NWA doesn’t want to be left out of the Forbidden Door chaos. Max The Impaler will be coming over to wrestle Jordynne Grace. That contest is a Pick Your Poison challenge with Max being handpicked by Masha Slamovich. Grace is booked to defend the Knockouts Championship against Slamovich at Bound For Glory. Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice delivered the news to Grace in comical fashion.

The current card for Victory Road includes:

How does the Victory Road card stack up so far? Which Forbidden Door wrestler are you most excited to see compete?