Aussie Open debut in Impact, another NJPW wrestler coming next week

Impact is opening the Forbidden Door for new talent to come through, and NJPW wrestlers are taking advantage.

NJPW Strong tag champs Aussie Open debuted on the Impact Wrestling broadcast Thursday night. Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis explained that their goal is world domination. They have won championships all across the globe. Now, their sights are set on taking the Impact tag titles. Aussie Open starts their quest by competing against the Bullet Club duo of Chris Bey and Ace Austin next week.

.@MeanGiaMiller caught up with Aussie Open to talk about their match next week on #IMPACTonAXSTV but they were interrupted by @TheMooseNation and @SteveMaclin arguing!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/vLQtWM9XGX — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 2, 2022

Aussie Open won’t be the only NJPW talent coming to the Impact Zone next week. Impact also announced that Yuya Uemura is on his way as well.

In addition to NJPW appearances, Aussie Open and Uemura have been seen on AEW programming. Aussie Open teamed with Will Ospreay to compete Wednesday night on Dynamite in a losing effort to Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks in the AEW World Trios Championship tournament. Uemura wrestled as a young lion in an 8-man tag versus the Gunn Club and Max Caster on the Forbidden Door pre-show.

Are you excited for these NJPW crossovers in Impact? Which opponents would you like to see for Aussie Open and Uemura?