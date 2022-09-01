New Impact tag team champions!

Honor No More has talked a big game since arriving in Impact, but they lacked the status to pull any power moves for their agenda. That was until Thursday night on Impact Wrestling. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett defeated Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows to win the Impact World Tag Team Championship.

OGK fought without their trusty manager, Maria Kanellis. She was banned from ringside due to the stipulation of Anderson defeating Bennett in singles action last week.

Upon the ring of the opening bell, Anderson and Bennett circled each other then exploded for fisticuffs. Gallows and Taven joined in on the fun. The Good Brothers strong-armed their opponents, while OGK relied on finesse to create opportunities. The match progressed with tag team action. Tag team action!

Down the stretch, the Good Brothers set up for a Magic Killer to Taven. Bennett made the save to prevent the finisher. Chaos ensued. Taven connected on a springboard kick to Gallows. Anderson flattened Taven on a spinebuster. Anderson smashed Bennett off the apron. The Good Brothers executed a teamwork neckbreaker suplex on Taven, but Bennett was able to break the pinfall.

Gallows and Bennett tussled on the floor. Bennett ole’d Gallows ramming into the ring steps. As Anderson was on the turnbuckles ready to fly high, Bennett knocked him down. OGK pounced for the Proton Pack teamwork finisher. 1, 2, 3, new champions! Maria came out to celebrate with her team.

Taven and Bennett can add the Impact tag titles to their list of career accolades as a duo, which include the IWGP Tag Team Championship, the PWR Tag Team Championship, and the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

Have Taven and Bennett earned the right to be in the conversation of best tag teams in the business today?