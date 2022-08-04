Jack Evans to compete for championship at Impact Emergence

Jack Evans will not be denied his championship opportunity in Impact. The man, the myth, the legend was originally supposed to appear at Slammiversary for the Ultimate X contest vying for the X-Division Championship. A scary bump in the ring the night prior caused Evans to miss the show out of precaution for his health.

Evans is back, and he is going for gold at Emergence on Friday, August 12 from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL. Impact announced two title matches for the X-Division Championship. “Speedball” Mike Bailey will defend the strap against Rocky Romero on Impact Wrestling next week. The winner will advance to face Evans in a championship challenge at Emergence.

Impact’s card so far for Emergence includes:

Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Alex Shelley

Josh Alexander (c) vs. Alex Shelley Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Mia Yim

Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Mia Yim X-Division Championship: “Speedball” Mike Bailey (c) or Rocky Romero vs. Jack Evans

“Speedball” Mike Bailey (c) or Rocky Romero vs. Jack Evans Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green

Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green 5 vs. 5 Anything Goes: Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent, & PCO) vs. Bullet Club (Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Chris Bey, Hikuleo, & Ace Austin) (If Honor No More wins, OGK receives a tag title shot. If Honor No More loses, the group will be forced to disband.)

Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent, & PCO) vs. Bullet Club (Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Chris Bey, Hikuleo, & Ace Austin) (If Honor No More wins, OGK receives a tag title shot. If Honor No More loses, the group will be forced to disband.) Chris Sabin & Kushida vs. Joe Doering & Deaner

Sami Callihan vs. Steve Maclin

Bandido vs. Rey Horus

How does the Emergence card stack up?