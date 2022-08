Impact’s Joe Doering to have surgery for recurrence of brain cancer

Yesterday (Aug. 30), Impact announced that Joe Doering will be “stepping away from competition.” Doering overcame a 2016 instance of brain cancer to return to wrestling. The cancer has returned, and the 40 year old will soon be undergoing surgery as part of the treatment.

Here’s Impact’s statement, which includes a quote from Doering:

IMPACT Wrestling star Joe Doering is stepping away from competition to take care of his health. The 40-year-old battled brain cancer six years ago and, at last weekend’s taping at The Factory in Dallas, he informed IMPACT Wrestling management that the disease has returned. Joe will be undergoing surgery in the coming weeks. He said: “They told me in 2016 that I would never wrestle again, and I proved them wrong. Guess I’m going to have to do it again. I try to not get too sad or emotional about it. Staying positive really helped me the first time, and that’s what I’ll do again.” After successful treatment including surgery, chemotherapy and radiation in 2016, the 6-foot, 5-inch wrestler was back in the ring within a year. Although that recovery was remarkable, Joe was informed by his doctors the disease could return and that he should remain vigilant. The two-time IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Champion added: “Please keep me in your thoughts and spirits. I hope to get back in the ring again very soon. To the IMPACT Wrestling locker room: you are family to me and I look forward to seeing you again very, very soon.” Scott D’Amore, IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President, said: “I know our fans and the wider wrestling community will join everyone at IMPACT in keeping Joe and his wife Lindsay in their thoughts and prayers. Joe loves pro wrestling and we all look forward to him returning to action when he’s ready.”

The big man has been aligned with Eric Young’s Violent By Design stable. The group just lost it’s last big match at Emergence, and haven’t gotten involved in another angle since.

Join us in sending him prayers & positive energy. And if you want to check out Doering in action, our man on the Impact beat recommends his hoss fight with Doc Gallows from last summer.