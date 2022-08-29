Former ROH titleholder debuts at Impact taping (SPOILERS)

Impact Wrestling spent two nights filming in Dallas this weekend. The Lone Star Stampede shows will set the stage for October’s big Bound for Glory PPV — and the Sept. 23 Victory Road streaming special.

A rundown of the first night’s taping is here. Here’s what happened on Aug. 27’s night two, courtesy of Wrestling Observer and Impact Asylum. According to the Observer, these shows will air on Sept. 15 & 22.

The headline refers to the debut of former Ring of Honor Six-Man Tag champ Shane Taylor, but it wasn’t a terribly exciting one...

Before The Impact / Dark Matches

• Crazzy Steve def. Shane Taylor • Gisele Shaw def. Hyan

Impact

• Yuya Uemura def. Kenny King • Aussie Open def. Ace Austin & Chris Bey • Mickey James def. Raychell Rose • Mike Bailey def. Mascara Dorada to retain the X-Division title. Kenny King attacked the champ after the match. • Killer Kelly def. Alisha. Tasha Steelz was out for a staredown with Kelly after the match. • The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) def. Josh Alexander & Rich Swann via disqualification to retain the Impact Tag titles • Motor City Machine Guns def. The Good Brothers. This was the first-time these teams have wrestled. • Brian Myers def. Bhupinder Gujjar in a ladder match to retain the Digital Media championship • Women’s champ Jordynne Grace def. Zicky Dice in a non-title match • Black Taurus def. Alex Zayne, Mia Yim, Trey Miguel and Laredo Kid in a 5way match • Sami Callihan, Moose and Steve Maclin signed the contract for their Barbed Wire Massacre match at Victory Road • Heath defeated PCO in a Street Fight

