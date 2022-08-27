Title change, Mickie James’ addresses her future, former WWE wrestler debuts at Impact taping (SPOILERS)

It’s a busy stretch for Impact Wrestling as they get everything lined up for October’s big Bound for Glory PPV. They’re back to filming television this weekend with two Lone Star Stampede shows in Dallas.

The first of those went down last night (Aug. 26). Here’s some of what will air on AXS the next couple Thursdays (Wrestling Observer, one of the sources of these spoilers — Impact Asylum was the other, says the following will air on Sept. 1 and 8):

Before The Impact / Dark Matches

• Yuya Uemura def. Raj Singh • Ace Austin & Chris Bey def. JD Griffey & Exodus

Impact

• Motor City Machine Guns def. Aussie Open • The OGK (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) def. The Good Brothers to win the Impact Tag Team titles. This lines up with reports Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson are done with Impact, at least for now. • Mike Bailey def. Kenny King to retain the X-Division championship. It appeared King had won the belt thanks to Maria’s interference, but the match was restarted • Mascara Dorada (fka WWE’s Gran Metalik) def. Alex Zayne • Masha Slamovich def. Deonna Purrazzo to earn a Knockouts title shot (presumably at Bound for Glory on Oct. 7) • Decay (Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve) def. Moose & Steve Maclin • Mickie James def. Hyan (a local talent from Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion). The announcement about James’ future that was promoted reportedly amounted to “it ain’t over until it’s over”. • Brian Myers def. Bhupinder Gujjar via disqualification to retain the Digital Media championship. A ladder match between Myers & Guijar was announced for Saturday’s taping. • Chelsea Green def. Taya Valkyrie • Eddie Edwards def. Heath. Edwards called out Impact World champ Josh Alexander afterwards in another attempt to get him to join Honor No More. That resulted in a brawl, and the main event of the taping... • Heath, Rich Swann, Sami Callihan & Alexander defeated Taven, Bennett, King & Edwards

Intrigued enough to tune in the next couple of Thursdays?