Impact recap: Eddie Edwards tries to recruit world champ

Eddie Edwards has made it his mission to wage war on the lack of honor in the professional wrestling industry. The current target is Impact. Having the Impact World Championship within Honor No More would make it easier to use as leverage for demands. Edwards is a smart man. He realizes taking the title from Alexander will not be easy, so he turned the tables and tried to recruit the world champ into Honor No More. It all went down on Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling (Aug. 25, 2022).

Vincent chirped in Alexander’s ear planting seeds to join Honor No More. He warned that Alexander needs to start making friends for protection from Impact running him into the ground as world champ. Vincent sympathizes with Alexander over the perceived problem. Alexander didn’t seem to mind his current situation in carrying the company. The only one who will need sympathy is Vincent after taking a C4 spike piledriver.

Match time. Alexander squared off against Vincent. Vincent went for the win quickly by connecting on the Red Rum swanton. Alexander kicked out of the cover.

Alexander rallied, but Vincent trapped him in a guillotine choke. Alexander’s solution was to power through for a Falcon Arrow slam then pounce for a C4 piledriver to win.

Edwards came out with a mic after the bout to deliver a sales pitch to recruit Alexander into Honor No More. Edwards is the #1 contender and will have his title match against Alexander at Bound For Glory on October 7. That doesn’t mean they have to be enemies though.

The war is much bigger than what happens in the ring. The industry is trying to break down great warriors into mindless grunts following orders without question and never standing up for themselves. Ignorant fans love to see wrestlers reduced down to their own pitiful level.

Edwards has chosen his side with Honor No More. There is no reason Alexander can’t stand with him in this war. No matter who wins at Bound For Glory, the world title would have its place in Honor No More. If Alexander does that, then they both win. If not, then there will be consequences.

Heath ruined the speech by running in for a drive-by Wake Up Call on Edwards. After that attack unfolded, Alexander made faces as if he was considering what Edwards said. At least that was my perception of his expressions.

Edwards added an intriguing layer to the world title drama. He was once Mr. Impact before turning his back to join Honor No More, so it is not inconceivable that Alexander could do the same. Alexander was forced to go through a lot of hoops to finally be allowed revenge on Moose to regain the Impact World Championship. If Honor No More can hit the right button, they might be able to sway Alexander to assist in their crusade.

In other action from Impact Wrestling:

Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green retained against Jordynne Grace & Mia Yim. VXT used a teamwork pendulum suplex for Purrazzo to pin Grace. Later backstage, Purrazzo approached Gail Kim about getting a shot at the Knockouts Championship. Yim booked Purrazzo versus Masha Slamovich in a #1 contender bout next week. The winner receives the championship contest at Bound For Glory. (Full details here.)

VXT used a teamwork pendulum suplex for Purrazzo to pin Grace. Later backstage, Purrazzo approached Gail Kim about getting a shot at the Knockouts Championship. Yim booked Purrazzo versus Masha Slamovich in a #1 contender bout next week. The winner receives the championship contest at Bound For Glory. (Full details here.) Karl Anderson defeated Mike Bennett. Maria Kanellis was ringside. The stipulation for this bout was that if Anderson wins then Maria would be banned from ringside when OGK challenges the Good Brothers for the Impact tag titles. Maria created a distraction at a pivotal point. Matt Taven ran in to physically interfere. Doc Gallows was on the scene to chokeslam Taven on the apron. Anderson regrouped for a Gun Stun to Bennett to win. Backstage, Scott D’Amore noticed Gallows was feeling healthy, so he made the tag title bout for next week.

Savannah Evans was still in pain from her loss to Killer Kelly. The doctor suggested that Evans needs more tests. Tasha Steelz exited with Kelly creeping around the corner. Kelly choked out Steelz and issued a warning. When Kelly finishes Steelz, it won’t be from behind. Steelz will see it coming. This is a wacky scene to enjoy.

Bhupinder Gujjar defeated Jason Hotch. A gargoyle spear did the trick. Brian Myers was on commentary and entered the ring afterward. He cheap shot Gujjar with the microphone to start a fake match. Referee Scott Armstrong refused to make the count. Gujjar got payback with a gargoyle spear. Armstrong did count three on that one. Gujjar exited with the Impact Digital Media Championship in his hands. Backstage, Gujjar refused to return the stolen title. If Myers wants it, come get it. The idea is that Gujjar will force Myers into an official title match. (Full details here.)

A gargoyle spear did the trick. Brian Myers was on commentary and entered the ring afterward. He cheap shot Gujjar with the microphone to start a fake match. Referee Scott Armstrong refused to make the count. Gujjar got payback with a gargoyle spear. Armstrong did count three on that one. Gujjar exited with the Impact Digital Media Championship in his hands. Backstage, Gujjar refused to return the stolen title. If Myers wants it, come get it. The idea is that Gujjar will force Myers into an official title match. (Full details here.) Sami Callihan attacked Moose and Steve Maclin, so they wrapped him in barbed wire for a beatdown. Later, Callihan demanded a Barbed Wire Massacre match at Victory Road on September 23. The triple threat bout was made official. (Full details here.)

Jessicka defeated Alisha Edwards. This was a repackaged debut for Havok. Jessicka was energetic and bubbly in a squash of Edwards. A sitdown tombstone piledriver was the winning maneuver. Rosemary was not pleased with Havok’s new happy persona, but she did appreciate that Jessicka is on the winning track. (Full details here.)

This was a repackaged debut for Havok. Jessicka was energetic and bubbly in a squash of Edwards. A sitdown tombstone piledriver was the winning maneuver. Rosemary was not pleased with Havok’s new happy persona, but she did appreciate that Jessicka is on the winning track. (Full details here.) Time Machine defeated Violent By Design. Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, and Kushida executed excellent teamwork in their first time as a trio to stifle Eric Young, Joe Doering, and Deaner in the main event. Sabin pinned Deaner on a Cradle Shock, which was aided by kicks from Shelley and Kushida. (Full details here.)

That episode of Impact Wrestling was very productive in building short stories for next week and longer stories for Bound For Glory on October 7. They are doing a good job juggling extra layers in character work to make the current feuds interesting.

Share your thoughts on Impact Wrestling. What was your favorite match? Who stole the show?