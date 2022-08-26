Impact books huge #1 contender bout for Knockouts Championship

The Knockouts division is heating up in a hurry. Not only was there a tag title defense during Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling, there was also a huge matchup made to determine the #1 contender for the Knockouts Championship. And it’s all connected to each other.

The show kicked off with Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace getting a chance to become double champ. Grace teamed with Mia Yim to challenge tag champions Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green. The bout featured excellent team tactics from the VXT duo. Purrazzo and Green utilized quick tags in and out to keep control on their side.

The match exploded with action for a sequence of flying crossbody from Purrazzo to Grace, flying dropkick from Yim to Purrazzo, flying blockbuster from Green to Yim, and gutwrench bomb from Grace to Green.

Grace and Yim attacked for a double suicide dive. Grace hit the mark on Purrazzo, but Green clobbered Yim in the ropes. After Grace sent Purrazzo into the ring, Green attacked Grace.

Enough damage was done for VXT to pounce on a teamwork pendulum suplex. Purrazzo pinned Grace for victory to retain tag team gold.

Impact has shown a past pattern that pinning a singles champion in tag team action boosts a wrestler to the front of the line for a title bout. With that in mind, Purrazzo came calling on Gail Kim to make her #1 contender for the Knockouts Championship. Kim agreed that Purrazzo deserved the opportunity, however, Masha Slamovich has been on a winning streak worthy of the chance too. Kim booked Purrazzo versus Slamovich, and it airs next week. The winner will advance to the Knockouts title match at Bound For Glory on October 7.

This match is huge for free TV. Slamovich has been portrayed as a steamroller of destruction. She plowed through Havok with ease for goodness sake. Check out Slamovich’s highlight reel.

Purrazzo could be considered the face of the Knockouts division as two-time Knockouts champ, current Knockouts tag champ, former AAA women’s champ, and former ROH women’s champ. She is also a master at solving the puzzle of an opposing wrestler’s skillset. If anyone can take down Slamovich, Purrazzo has as good a shot as any.

Are you picking Deonna Purrazzo or Masha Slamovich to win next week?