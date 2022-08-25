Mickie James to make announcement on her wrestling future

Mickie James’ future in professional wrestling is up in the air. After losing to Chelsea Green in a grudge match, James made a rash decision in the aftermath of defeat to head home. It felt like a retirement tease as part of a storyline in Impact. A few weeks later, James casually tweeted that she feels that she is done with wrestling. It was a low-key mention feeling candid as a real life response. It looks like we’ll be getting an answer soon about James’ future in the business.

James will make an official announcement about her future during the Impact TV taping on Friday, August 26 in Dallas, TX. That episode of Impact Wrestling will air Thursday, September 1. Impact hyped it with a highlight package, or rather lowlight package, of James’ hard times as of late.

James sparked the flame by saying, “I’ve made my final decision. I don’t know if you’re going to like it. But I do hope you respect it.”

Haven’t slept well all week. I fly to Dallas tomorrow for @IMPACTWRESTLING To make an announcement regarding my future in the business. I’ve made my final decision. I don’t know if you’re going to like it. But I do hope you respect it. Thank you in advance. I love you. pic.twitter.com/QExBfR1UE1 — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) August 24, 2022

That sure sounds like retirement talk. But this is professional wrestling after all. Whatever James has in mind could easily be interrupted by a spicy rival to encourage one more match. Time will tell how this plays out.

What do you think James’ announcement will be? If James has one more match in Impact, which opponent would you choose?