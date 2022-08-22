New Japan titleholders are coming to Impact for a marquee bout

NJPW Strong openweight tag team champions Aussie Open have a busy week ahead. The duo of Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis will be teaming with United Empire leader Will Ospreay to compete against PAC, Fenix, and Pentagon in the AEW World Trios Championship tournament Wednesday night on Dynamite. Later in the week on Friday, Aussie Open will be traveling to Dallas, TX to debut in Impact Wrestling for a television taping.

Aussie Open will step into the Impact Zone to wrestle the Motor City Machine Guns.

That’s a pretty big matchup for a random TV encounter. Three cheers for the Forbidden Door!

Don’t count out Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley as mere fodder for Aussie Open. The Motor City Machine Guns have history with NJPW holding the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship. This isn’t officially announced as a title match, but strapping Sabin and Shelley with the NJPW Strong tag belts is not out of the realm of possibility.

Tickets are currently on sale for Impact’s Lone Star Stampede TV taping taking place Friday, August 26 (here) and Saturday, August 27 (here).

Time for a public service announcement. Impact revealed three other matches for the Dallas taping. Using basic awareness of current storylines, logical theories can be pieced together for what is to come. If you want to avoid any chatter of future matches to preserve the twists and turns of watching the weekly broadcast of Impact Wrestling without preconceptions, then skip the rest of this post.

Moving on to the Good Brothers.

Doc Gallows is out of action with an injury. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett earned a shot at the Impact tag titles, and they want it sooner than later. In an effort to give Gallows time to heal, Scott D’Amore booked Bennett versus Anderson for the next episode of Impact Wrestling. The stipulation entails that Maria Kanellis will be banned from ringside for the title bout if Anderson wins.

So, when will the Impact World Tag Team Championship be defended? That would be on Friday night at Lone Star Stampede. The Good Brothers will rumble with OGK for the gold.

The Good Brothers will also be in action for the Saturday session against the Motor City Machine Guns. This appears to be a first-time meeting between the two teams. Even more interesting is the graphic of the Good Brothers without the Impact tag titles. That could be something, such as foreshadowing that OGK will be champs. Or it could be nothing. Gallows does look to be in an ornery mood though. Anderson looks sour like always. And for all we know, this match could end up being for the NJPW Strong tag titles.

Of the four matches, this next one excites me the most. Masha Slamovich already called her shot at Knockouts champ Jordynne Grace. That is going to be clash of titans. But first, it appears that Slamovich will have to pass the test of all tests when she competes against Deonna Purrazzo in singles action on the Friday taping.

Allow me room for conjecture, if you will. Deonna Purrazo and Chelsea Green defend the Knockouts tag titles against Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim on the next episode of Impact Wrestling. I suspect that the champs accepted the challenge with the idea that pinning Grace will put them in line for a shot at the Knockouts Championship. Assuming Purrazzo pins Grace via cheating methods then squawks to D’Amore demanding a title bout, it would fit in line with D’Amore’s matchmaking patterns to book Purrazzo versus Slamovich for #1 contender status. If that is the road this story takes, then I’m all in.

Purrazzo has the skill and championship pedigree to solve the power puzzle Slamovich presents, and Slamovich is a wrecking ball of destruction with the ability to plow through Purrazzo en route to victory. It is going to be exciting to find out who wins.

Are you enthused by the Lone Star Stampede TV taping lineup so far?