Impact recap: Maria Kanellis talks herself into hot water in hectic night for Honor No More

Honor No More had a night of ups and downs during Thursday evening’s Impact Wrestling. Heath outsmarted them yet again, Maria Kanellis talked her way into hot water, and Eddie Edwards earned #1 contender status for the Impact world title.

It started with a double downer when Heath defeated Kenny King. Vincent was ringside to assist, but Heath popped him with a punch and pinned King off a Wake Up Call.

Honor No More put a backup plan into play by surrounding the ring in full force. Heath fought back valiantly, but the numbers were too much. Honor No More took turns hammering Heath. Eddie Edwards ordered PCO to finish the job. As PCO powered up with excitement, Heath slipped away for a Wake Up Call to Mike Bennett then escaped through the crowd.

Vincent had other business trying to sow seeds of discord to convince Josh Alexander that Honor No More is right about Impact. The scene started with Rich Swann eager to win the #1 contender main event. Alexander said that he would prefer to defend against Swann out of respect as a competitor. Enter Vincent. He warned that Impact will run Alexander into the ground as champion until he collapses. If Alexander realizes that he needs friends, then look to Honor No More.

Backstage, Edwards was confounded about how Heath keeps getting the better of them. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett mentioned that Doc Gallows is injured, so they have no clue when they’ll get their tag title shot against the Good Brothers. OGK exited the room and conveniently bumped into Scott D’Amore. The boss had no answers for OGK. Gallows needs time to heal. Maria Kanellis stepped to his face demanding a handicap title match for OGK against Karl Anderson. D’Amore countered for a different match with a twist. Bennett versus Anderson booked for next week. If Anderson wins, then Maria will be banned from ringside for the tag title match.

.@MattTaven and @RealMikeBennett will have to wait a couple more weeks for their title match but next week Bennett will face @MachineGunKA and if Bennett loses, @MariaLKanellis will be BANNED from ringside for their Tag Team Title match. #IMPACTonAXSTV @ScottDAmore pic.twitter.com/GN9I3FiDLk — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 19, 2022

For all of Honor No More’s troubles, the show ended on a high note as Edwards won the six-way elimination #1 contender main event. Edwards outlasted Bandido, Moose, Rich Swann, Sami Callihan, and Steve Maclin. (Full match details here.)

The final two came down to Edwards and Swann. Edwards cheated with a kendo stick, but Swann wouldn’t stay down. After a brief babyface rally, Edwards caught Swann for a Blue Thunder Bomb and Boston Knee Party. Swan still had a sliver of fighting spirit left, so Edwards executed the Die Hard Driver for victory.

Honor No More rushed the ring to celebrate with Edwards sitting on their shoulders. Edwards will wrestle Alexander for the Impact World Championship at Bound For Glory on October 7.

In other action from Impact Wrestling:

Black Taurus defeated Laredo Kid, Rey Horus, and Trey Miguel. Four-way action opened the show with wild moves all around. In the end, Laredo hit a crucifix bomb to Taurus, Horus hit a satellite DDT to Taurus, Trey hit a rolling cutter to Horus, Laredo hit a flipping DDT to Trey, then Taurus hit the Power Bull piledriver on Laredo to win.

Tasha Steelz picked a fight with Killer Kelly, and vice versa. Savannah Evans stepped up to protect the Boricua Badass, so Kelly proposed a match against Evans later in the show.

Killer Kelly defeated Savannah Evans. Kelly played with Evans in an odd manner. When Evans goozled Kelly with one hand, Kelly placed Evans’ second hand on her throat as well for a double goozle. Kelly took a power pounding and didn’t seem to mind. In the end, Kelly worked for positional advantage to lock in a Cobra Clutch choke. Evans inched toward the ropes but couldn’t get close enough for the break. Evans was forced to tap out. Steelz talked trash on the outside to Kelly.

Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, and Kushida revealed their team name as Time Machine. They will fight Violent By Design in trios action next week. (Full details here.)

Rosemary lost to Gisele Shaw on the BTI pre-show. She sort of blamed Jessicka, even though, it wasn’t anybody’s fault outright. The same can be said about Rosemary and Taya losing the tag titles. Rosemary regrouped with a plan to restore Ragnarok as champs and retrain Jessicka to be Havok again. Jessicka already started the plan by sharing that she has a match next week. Rosemary was frustrated at the lack of patience for the plan.

Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green interrupted Jordynne Grace’s backstage interview. Grace challenged to fight both of them. Mia Yim stepped in to support Grace for a proper tag bout and suggest it be a title match. VXT accepted for next week. (Full details here.)

X-Division Championship: “Speedball” Mike Bailey retained against Chris Bey. Bailey used his skilled feet to take control with kicks and land the Ultima Weapon for victory. (Full details here.)

Bailey used his skilled feet to take control with kicks and land the Ultima Weapon for victory. (Full details here.) Brian Myers ran into Bhupinder Gujjar. Myers told Gujjar to get to the back of the line for a shot at the Impact Digital Media Championship. Shoves were exchanged. Gujjar was pissed and said that this is far from over.

This episode of Impact Wrestling was very productive. The elimination factor for the #1 contender bout added drama in the way it unfolded. Eddie Edwards was the right call to win. Tension was teased long ago when Edwards joined Honor No More, and it’s time to revisit the idea of Edwards blaming Alexander for being passed over to bring the world title home to Impact. Bandido and Rich Swann lit the match on fire with their exchanges. The Victory Road special takes place before Bound For Glory. If Alexander has to defend at Victory Road, then maybe they can squeeze Bandido or Swann in as challenger.

“Speedball” Mike Bailey continues to thrill in his X-Division title defenses. There are still plenty of wrestlers on the roster for Bailey to beat before cleaning out the division. Black Taurus, Laredo Kid, Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, and Kushida are just a few that would be cool matchups. Speaking of Taurus, the four-way opener was a dandy of athleticism. It’s nice seeing the bull earn a win.

Killer Kelly has my attention. That was an impressive win over powerhouse Savannah Evans. Kelly’s ring skills are still a work in progress, but her character development is interesting. Kelly’s presence demands the focus.

The backstage scenes were great all around. There were lots of little details that made me laugh, such as Jessicka’s battle coat with the words Battle Coat on the back, Taya Valkyrie making faces at whatever Rosemary says, Bhupinder Gujjar catching Bryan Myers’ fist. As usual, those scenes never feel like filler and have a purpose to advance stories.

We’ll close with a neat visual treat. When Alexander wrestled Eric Young at Slammiversary, the action featured numerous homages to stars on Impact’s past. Impact posted a video of the highlights side-by-side with the original inspirations.

