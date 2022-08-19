Bullet Club member is latest to fall in Mike Bailey’s X-Division Championship streak

“Speedball” Mike Bailey embodies the idea of a fighting champion. He has defended the X-Division Championship in Impact three times over the past week. Rocky Romero and Jack Evans came up short in singles challenges. Next on the list for Bailey was a Bullet Club member during Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling.
“The Ultimate Finesser” Chris Bey was primed to compete against Bailey for X-Division gold. The action kicked off with fast-paced acrobatics.
.@SpeedballBailey's striking is the difference maker in the opening exchanges. #IMPACTonAXSTV @DashingChrisBey pic.twitter.com/rpJBblvsev— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 19, 2022
The match progressed with some pretty cool highlights. Bey executed a slingshot one-armed DDT.
.@DashingChrisBey up and over with a DDT!#IMPACTonAXSTV #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/GfGfZAQQxP— (@WrestlingCovers) August 19, 2022
Bailey unleashed his rapid-fire flurry of kicks.
There's nobody quite like @SpeedballBailey!#IMPACTonAXSTV #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/ISr97taZKo— (@WrestlingCovers) August 19, 2022
Bey set up Bailey lying on the top rope for a flying double stomp.
INSANE double stomp in the ropes by @DashingChrisBey. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/kW2u3fIivR— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 19, 2022
Down the stretch, Bailey went for his signature cyclone kick, but Bey caught his leg to counter for a marching powerbomb in the center of the ring. Bailey kicked out on the cover. Bey went for the Art of Finesse handspring cutter, however, Bailey anticipated and used a 619 kick to knock Bey off balance. Bailey exploded for more kicks then climbed the corner. Bey sprang up to charge forth. Bailey stunned Bey with a quick double kick then launched for the Ultima Weapon shooting star double knee drop for the win.
AND STILL X-Division Champion - @SpeedballBailey! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/baV1dodziw— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 19, 2022
That victory marks Bailey’s sixth successful title defense.
What was your favorite maneuver from the match? Who do you think will dethrone Bailey as X-Division champion?
