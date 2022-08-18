Jordynne Grace gets a chance to become double champ in Impact

Jordynne Grace retained the Knockouts Championship in a fierce fight against Mia Yim at Emergence. Masha Slamovich stepped up to call next, but Grace has a bit of business to take care of first. That business could result in Grace becoming a double champ in Impact.

As Grace was speaking her mind backstage in an interview, the newly crowned Knockouts tag champs strolled in to run their mouths. Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green poked fun at Grace having no friends. Grace wasn’t having their guff. She was ready to wrestle both of them at the same time. It turns out that Grace won’t have to fight alone. Mia Yim stepped in out of mutual respect for Grace. Yim proposed a tag title shot against VXT. Purrazzo and Grace were reluctant at first then confidently accepted. The match goes down next week on Impact Wrestling.

Grace has spoken about her desire to win every championship in Impact. She’s already off to a strong start as two-time Knockouts champion, former Knockouts tag champion, and former Impact digital media champion. I suspect that winning the tag titles next week would give her ammunition as a double champ to start calling her shots for other belts.

Will you be tuning in for the Knockouts tag team title bout next week? How high do you think Jordynne Grace’s ceiling is across all divisions in Impact?