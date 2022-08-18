Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, & Kushida reveal official team name in Impact

Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, and Kushida all have history teaming with each other over the years. Now, the threesome are forming an official team in Impact.

Sabin and Shelley are known as the Motor City Machine Guns. They have been titleholders of the TNA/Impact World Tag Team Championship twice, ROH World Tag Team Championship, IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship, and various other tag team accomplishments.

Shelley and Kushida are known as the Time Splitters. They won the 2012 NJPW Super Jr. Tag Tournament and held the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship twice.

Sabin and Kushida have teamed together as well, but they lack the same level of accolades as a duo.

With all three currently in Impact, the time has come to unite against Violent By Design. A team name was needed, and Shelley did the tinkering to come up with Time Machine.

Better than a DeLorean, better than a Machine Gun - @fakekinkade, @SuperChrisSabin and KUSHIDA will now go by the name Time Machine. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/daIKqM67X9 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 19, 2022

Shelley explained:

This (Kushida) is the hottest free agent in pro wrestling and somebody I’m fortunate to say that I was in a tag team with for ten years. And this (Sabin) is the most underrated professional wrestler in the history of the industry and somebody I’m fortunate enough to say I was in a tag team with that set the bar. And I used to say two bodies, one mind (with Kushida). I used to say two bodies, one mind (with Sabin). And now it’s three bodies, one mind. Understand, this (Kushida) is better than a DeLorean, this (Sabin) is better than a Machine Gun, this (all three) is Time Machine. And Violent By Design, you’re going to find out first hand.

Sabin, Shelley, and Kushida get a chance to put their money where their mouth is next week on Impact Wrestling when they face the Violent By Design trio of Eric Young, Joe Doering, and Deaner.

Are you on board with the name Time Machine? What do you think their teamwork finisher should be?