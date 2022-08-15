Bound for Glory main event set at Impact taping (SPOILERS)

Impact taped a couple weeks of television episodes this weekend at their Second City Slamm show in Chicago. Among other things, Saturday night (Aug. 13) gave us the main event for October’s big Bound for Glory PPV.

Here’s some of what you’ll see the next couple of Thursdays on AXS, courtesy of luchablog:

Before The Impact / Dark Matches

• Gisele Shaw def. Rosemary • Ace Austin & Hikuleo def. Zicky Dice & Johnny Swinger

Impact

• Mike Bailey def. Chris Bey • Heath def. Kenny King. Honor No More moves to beatdown Heath, but Eddie Edwards & PCO aren’t on the same page, allowing him to escape. PCO looks ready to rebel, but didn’t yet. • Killer Kelly def. Savannah Evans • Eddie Edwards def. Steve Maclin, Moose, Rich Swann, Bandido and Sami Callihan in a six-way to become #1 contender for Josh Alexander’s World title at Bound for Glory. Moose & Maclin worked together to get rid of Callihan, but then Maclin eliminated Moose and now the two have issues. Swann was the last man eliminated, followed by an Honor No More celebration. • VXT (Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green) def. Mia Yim & Jordynne Grace to retain the Knockouts Tag titles. • Karl Anderson def. Mike Bennett • Havok def. Alisha • Bhupinder Gujjar def. an enhancement talent. Curt Hawkins, who was on commentary, came to the ring to offer Guijar a Digital Media title shot, and low blows him. The referee refuses to start the match under those conditions until Hawkins bullies him into it. Guijar then gets the pin. He left with the belt, but a title change wasn’t announced in the building. • Josh Alexander def. Vincent. • Eddie Edwards pitches the World champ on being allies heading into the Bound for Glory showdown. Heath attacks Edwards before Alexander can respond. • Black Taurus def. Trey Miguel, Laredo Kid & Rey Horus in a 4-way to earn a future shot at Bailey’s X-Division title, • Motor City Time Splitters (KUSHIDA, Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) def. Violent By Design (Doering, Deaner & Eric Young)

Ready for Edwards vs. Alexander?